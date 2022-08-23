Highway 63 to be closed south of Hudson for two months beginning in September

HUDSON — If traveling south on U.S. Highway 63 beyond Hudson this fall, drivers will face a total road closure for a little more than two months.

If coming from Waterloo, they'll be better off heading directly to Hawkeye Road, also known as Iowa Highway 21, to get to their destination.

The northbound and southbound lanes, for a little more than 13 miles, will be shut down from Sept. 6 until Nov. 14 for a concrete overlay project, the Iowa Department of Transportation announced.

The approximate dates are weather dependent.

The contractor will allow residents access to their homes along the strip. And traffic will be able to cross the closed highway, except when an intersection is being paved.

The work will start near Hudson's southern border, on Highway 63, a half mile south of South Hudson Road, or Iowa Highway 58, and will conclude near the Wolf Creek Bridge in Traer.

The last time the stretch of road was resurfaced was in the late 1990s.

If travelling southbound on Highway 63 from Waterloo, traffic will be directed around the work zone: east onto West Schrock Road (Black Hawk County Road D-35), south onto Highway 21 and then back west onto Iowa Highway 8 to Traer to get back onto Highway 63.

The detour adds another 12 miles to a trip south toward Traer.

Questions can be directed Dustin Skogerboe at (641) 752-4657 or dustin.skogerboe@iowadot.us

The latest traveler information is available through the DOT 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 or (800) 288-1047. Stay up to date through the 511 Facebook or Twitter pages; or download the free 511 app to your mobile device.

To receive email or text alerts about traffic incidents, road closures, traffic delays, and other restrictions that affect the highway route or other routes, the Iowa DOT offers the “Your 511” option on 511ia.org.