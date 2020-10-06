High voter interest, busy campaigns on first day of early voting

Lines formed at election offices across the state Monday as Iowans cast the state’s first votes in the 2020 general election.
Candidates and the political parties that support them were busy doing the legwork to make sure their supporters were among those casting ballots.
Iowa’s early voting period began Monday. County auditors began mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them, and thousands of voters cast ballots in person, which can be done between now and Nov. 2 at county auditors’ offices.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
“Starting today, our get-out-the-vote efforts are in full swing every day, every hour until the polls close on Nov. 3,” said Jeff Kaufmann, Republican state party chairman.
Polk County auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said nearly 400 voters cast ballots in person there before noon, and the office mailed more than 112,000 ballots. About 50 people were waiting in line to vote Monday morning at the Scott County Scott County Auditor’s Office in Davenport, which mailed out more than 37,000 ballots; about 20 people were in line at the Linn County auditor’s site, and the office mailed out roughly 50,000 ballots.
Elections officials expect high numbers of early voting — perhaps a state record. There was record turnout in the June primary election as many Iowans voted early in order to avoid going to the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials expect more of the same this fall. More than 642,000 absentee ballots had been requested as of Monday, according to the Iowa Secretary of State. With 29 days remaining until Election Day, that’s already very close to the 647,152 early votes that were cast in the 2016 election.
There are plenty of high-interest races. Polls suggest the presidential race between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden is very close, as is the high-stakes U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield. That one could determine which party emerges from the election with a majority in the Senate.
Three of Iowa’s congressional races appear to be close and the fourth, in the 4th District, is intriguing after the primary defeat of Republican nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King.
And Republicans’ total control of state lawmaking is on the ballot.
“This election is going to come down to the wire, there’s no doubt about that. And there’s so much at stake,” Kaufmann said during a conference call with state reporters.
The Iowa Democratic Party held early voting kickoff events Monday morning in six cities across the state.
“From the record-setting number of absentee ballots already requested and the energy we saw at early voting locations this morning, it’s clearer than ever that Democrats are motivated to make our voices heard at the ballot box,” Mark Smith, state party chairman, said in a statement.
Greenfield spent the day on a four-event campaign swing through Northeast Iowa, and her campaign unveiled a page on its website dedicating to helping people vote.
The national Republican Party, working in concert with the Trump campaign, has Trump campaign state director Eric Branstad and John Pence, senior advisor and nephew of Vice President Mike Pence, visiting towns throughout the state. The Republican National Committee said it recently made its 2 millionth voter contact in Iowa.
The Biden campaign in Iowa also pointed to information on early voting at its website: iwillvote.com/IA.
Tom Barton of the Quad-City Times and James Lynch of The Gazette in Cedar Rapids contributed.
