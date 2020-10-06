High voter interest, busy campaigns on first day of early voting

Officials expect more of the same this fall. More than 642,000 absentee ballots had been requested as of Monday, according to the Iowa Secretary of State. With 29 days remaining until Election Day, that’s already very close to the 647,152 early votes that were cast in the 2016 election.

There are plenty of high-interest races. Polls suggest the presidential race between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden is very close, as is the high-stakes U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield. That one could determine which party emerges from the election with a majority in the Senate.

Three of Iowa’s congressional races appear to be close and the fourth, in the 4th District, is intriguing after the primary defeat of Republican nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King.

And Republicans’ total control of state lawmaking is on the ballot.

“This election is going to come down to the wire, there’s no doubt about that. And there’s so much at stake,” Kaufmann said during a conference call with state reporters.

The Iowa Democratic Party held early voting kickoff events Monday morning in six cities across the state.