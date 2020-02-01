High turnout, international media expected at local caucus sites Monday

A building site coordinator at each location will report the straw vote totals to the state party via a phone app. If there are issues with the technology, they'll phone in the results instead, Saul said.

Democrats

Not everyone on the Democratic side has a first choice among 11 remaining candidates at this point: Plenty of undecided voters could be found at campaign events across Northeast Iowa last week, checking out the candidates as they gave their final messages to convince voters.

“I just want somebody that will defeat (President) Donald Trump. I really oppose all his lies, rhetoric and divisiveness,” said Virgil Lasley of Tama in early January. “We’re all one country, and we all gotta live together.”

“In general, I would vote for a wet paper bag with a ‘D’ on it,” said Greg Blomberg, who, despite living in La Crosse, Wis., has been coming to see as many presidential candidates in Iowa as he can. “Iowa has such an awesome experience that I think so many people don’t take advantage of."

Most Democratic voters had their choice at least narrowed down.