High school site plan approved by Cedar Falls commission

CEDAR FALLS — The site plan of a proposed high school received approval Wednesday from the planning and zoning commission.

Cedar Falls Community Schools’ will build its new high school on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa. Expected to open in 2024, it will replace the existing facility at 1015 Division St., serving an estimated 1,400 students and 200 staff.

“It’s a 305,000-square-foot high school building,” said Jaydevsinh Atodaria, a planner with the city. A proposed stadium will be to the east of the school, with three practice fields around the property. There will also be solar panels on the grounds and the school’s roof.

In addition, the district is reserving spaces for what it hopes will be a future indoor pool and field house on the east side and a future tennis court along the west side of the building.

The school will be divided into main and lower level buildings. The main building includes the indoor gym, common areas and auditorium. The lower level building to the north – separated by a small courtyard – will feature studio spaces and faculty rooms.

Atodaria said some minor changes are being considered for the student parking, drop off lanes and several other areas.