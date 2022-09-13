High school construction projects allowed to begin in Hudson

HUDSON – A bond issue question for the Hudson School District squeaked by on Tuesday night.

The school needed at least 60% of voters to approve a $11.65 million bond issue to begin construction projects at the high school. The unofficial count at the end of the night was 60.47%.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Voss said he anticipated a close vote after previous feedback from the community that was found through a task force.

“We have to give credit to the task force to really look at the building,” Voss said, saying they started working on the project over a year ago. “This needed to be a community driven effort and our task force spent a lot of time … crafting a recommendation our community and voters would support.”

The money would be used to update the high school’s building systems and infrastructure, such as windows, plumbing, lighting, flooring, cabinetry and HVAC systems, as well as converting underused space into classrooms, creating a safer main entrance, rebuilding the career and technical education labs and adding gym space.

Voss emphasized the need of replacing the school’s HVAC system, saying it “reached the end of its life.”

He said he hopes bid packages will be ready in spring.

The approval creates a tax impact of $11.09 per month per $100,000 of assessed home value, or $133.06 per year.

For agricultural property, the tax impact will be $29.91 per month per 100 acres of agricultural land, or $358.93 per year.

Two other measures were also voted on – the continuation of both a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy and a revenue purpose statement.

The PPEL, with 71.10% ‘yes’ votes, is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a district can use for infrastructure and equipment repairs, purchases and improvements. The PPEL maintains the maximum property tax rate of $1.34 per year on every $1,000 of taxable property value.

The revenue purpose statement allows the district to continue investing proceeds from its share of the statewide 1% sales tax in school infrastructure projects through. Just over 64% of voters chose ‘yes’ on that measure.

Voss said the biggest item they use the tax dollars on is for computers and hardware for connective learning initiatives.