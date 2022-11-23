Heuer becomes first woman ever to hold the rank of Cedar Falls police captain

CEDAR FALLS — Brooke Heuer has become the first woman ever to hold the rank of Cedar Falls police captain, Public Safety Director Craig Berte told the City Council on Monday.

She was promoted after Mark Howard, a former captain, was named the police chief earlier this month.

She’s been a police officer in Cedar Falls since 2000 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2005. She’s been serving in the role on an interim basis since March when Jeff Olson, the former public safety director, retired, resulting in several temporary openings and interim appointments.

“I am very excited for this opportunity,” Heuer said in a statement. “I have worked very hard to get to this level in my career.”

“I am looking forward to leading a great group of people and the challenges that come with leadership at the command level,” she added.

She is “very experienced” after having worked every patrol shift, said Berte. Her resumes includes time as a certified law enforcement fitness specialist, field training officer program supervisor, CPR instructor and reserve officer supervisor, to name a few, along with certifications like in hazmat.

Additionally, Heuer is an instructor at Hawkeye Community College and Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

“We have seven captains in the public safety department and two of those seven are female,” said Berte.

She was selected after Howard and the current captains conducted interviews, Berte said.

The lieutenant opening will be permanently filled by Investigator Carson Barron, an officer since 2016.

Barron, who’d been an acting lieutenant, has been an investigator, firearms instructor, a member of the SWAT team, and an officer on every patrol shift.

Two reserve officers, Kristine DuBois and Tanner Oppman, also took their oath of office, said Berte.

In other business, the council, with Simon Harding absent, approved:

The second of three readings on an ordinance reducing the voting threshold from a five-member super-majority to a four-member simple majority for overriding the Planning and Zoning Commission whenever it recommends denial of proposed zoning amendments. Councilors Kelly Dunn and Gil Schultz dissented in the 4-2 vote. There was no further discussion but Mayor Rob Green has said he plans to veto the measure if it passes.

The second of three readings on an ordinance allowing use of fireworks July 4 each year between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. in a 5-1 vote with Dunn dissenting. If adopted, the council may designate any additional days by resolution between Jan. 1 and March 1. The draft is a change since the last meeting when further analysis of the state code led the council to make a revision and approve the first reading again.

An agreement with AECOM Technical Services Inc. for design services not to exceed $320,500 for a second phase of reconstruction in the North Cedar Heights Area.

Settlements with the owners of 1124 Main St. and 2323 Main St., who initially refused to grant temporary easements or right-of-way acquisition for the future reconstruction of the road. One of the owners, Sheree Martinez, made her opposition to the purchase agreement known publicly last month.

Resignations of Jordyn Beranek from the Human Rights Commission due to other time commitments and Andrew Stensland from the Visitors & Tourism Board because of excessive absences from meetings.

A lien notice and special promissory note related to the city’s rental to single family owner conversion incentive program application for a forgivable loan of up to $10,000 for extensive exterior improvements to 210 W. 22nd St.

Three contracts with House of Hope, Northeast Iowa Food Bank and Pathways Behavioral Services for community development block grant funding of $5,800 each.