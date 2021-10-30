Here's who's running and how much they raised and spent campaigning

If you're voting at the county courthouse Monday or at your polling place on Tuesday -- or are still hanging on to that absentee ballot -- here are all the candidates for city offices officially on your ballot in Black Hawk County and surrounding areas. Plus, since candidate expenditures were due this week, here's a breakdown of how much they raised and spent this period.

Cedar Falls (subject to runoff provision)

Mayor (2-year term)

Tom Blanford: Raised $11,823.35, spent $8,035.07

Rob Green (incumbent): Raised $1,419.41, spent $844.81

Dave Sires: Raised $14,492.00, spent $13,465.89

Council (4-year term)

At-large:

Kelly Dunn (incumbent): Raised $6,147.97, spent $2,497.48

T.J. Frein: Raised $1,565.48, spent $1,448.91

Ward 1:

Derek Peisen: Has not registered a candidate committee

Gil Schultz: Has not registered a candidate committee

Ward 3:

Kara Bigelow-Baker: Has not registered a candidate committee

Daryl Kruse (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Carole Yates: Raised $4,257.00, spent $1,426.73

Ward 5:

Frank Darrah (incumbent): Raised $8,451.00, spent $7,550

Dustin Ganfield: Raised $4,375.00, spent $3,184.86

Denver

Mayor (4-year term)

Rod Diercks (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Jeremie Peterson: Has not registered a candidate committee

Council (4-year term), 3 seats open

Sean Hartman (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Joel Wikner (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Dike

Mayor

Michael Soppe (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Council, 3 seats open

Mark Alan Lynch: Has not registered a candidate committee

Jeremy Kauten: Has not registered a candidate committee

Jason Freaker: Has not registered a candidate committee

Shannon Mikkelsen: Has not registered a candidate committee

Chris Bakken: Has not registered a candidate committee

Council to fill vacancy until Jan. 2024

Michael Camarata: Has not registered a candidate committee

Dunkerton - not contested

Mayor (2-year term)

Michael Schares (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Council (4-year term), 3 seats open

Allison Baugher (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Brian Roquet (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Derek Shaner (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Elk Run Heights

Mayor (2-year term)

Lisa Smock: Has not registered a candidate committee

Council (2-year term), 5 seats open

Dennis Bass (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Dave Galbraith: Has not registered a candidate committee

Wade Jacobs: Has not registered a candidate committee

Mark McChane: Has not registered a candidate committee

Heather Sallis (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Gary Wurtz: Has not registered a candidate committee

Evansdale

Mayor (2-year term)

DeAnne Kobliska: Has not registered a candidate committee

Craig Young: Has not registered a candidate committee

Council (4-year term)

At-Large:

Kelly Parker: Raised $2,076.69, spent $1,695.98

Justin Smock: Raised $275.15, spent $447.83

Ward 2:

Ronald Nichols: Has not registered a candidate committee

Gene Walker (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Ward 4:

Kristi Osborne (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Parks and Recreation Board (4-year term), 2 seats open

No one officially filed.

Gilbertville - not contested

Mayor (2-year term)

Mark Thome (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Council (4-year term), 2 seats open

Jeff Frost (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Council to fill vacancy until Jan. 2024

No one officially filed.

Hudson

Mayor (2-year term)

George Wessel (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Council (4-year term), 2 seats open

Gail Bunz (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Danielle DeVries: Has not registered a candidate committee

Kate Wyatt (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Council to fill vacancy until Jan. 2024

Lori Seawel (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Janesville - not contested

Mayor (2-year term)

David Beenblossom (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Council (4-year term), 3 seats open

Susan Stapleton (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Dennis Miller (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Jeff Conover (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Jesup

Mayor (2-year term)

Chris Even (incumbent): Raised $151.80, spent $93.38

Dawn Vogel: Raised $1,900, spent $1,749.45

Council (4-year term), 2 seats open

Dennis Bell (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Donna Boos: Has not registered a candidate committee

Tami Even: Has not registered a candidate committee

Todd L Rohlfsen (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

La Porte City

Mayor (4-year term)

Jasmine Gaston: Has not registered a candidate committee

Council (4-year term), 2 seats open

Phillip Medina: Has not registered a candidate committee

Jordan Schmitz: Has not registered a candidate committee

Raymond - not contested

Mayor (4-year term)

Gary Vick (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Council (4-year term), 2 seats open

Rebecca Smith (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Shari Sorensen (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Waterloo (subject to runoff provision)

Mayor (2-year term)

Quentin Hart (incumbent): Raised $155,136.89, spent $124,005.08

Margaret Klein: Raised $34,740, spent $33,211.99

Sophia Mays: Has not registered a candidate committee

Council (4-year term)

At-Large:

Dennis Halverson: Raised $4,406.84, spent $2,589.74

Rob Nichols: Raised $17,690, spent $10,018.60

Ward 1:

John Chiles: Raised $7,525.53, spent $2,157.78

Micki McCracken: Raised $3,410, spent $3,344.76

Ward 3:

Todd Maxson: Raised $1,845, spent $1,463.68

Nia Wilder: Raised $8,727.50, spent $3,094.49

Ward 5:

Ray Feuss (incumbent): Raised $6,942.43, spent $423.45

Dawn Henry: Raised $4,985, spent $3,515.49

Waverly (subject to runoff provision)

Mayor (2-year term)

Adam Hoffman (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Council (4-year term)

At-Large:

Troy Collins: Has not registered a candidate committee

Ann Rathe (incumbent): $775.05, spent $575.00

Ward 1:

Brian Birgen (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Blake Yanda: Has not registered a candidate committee

Ward 3:

Rodney Drenkow (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee

Ward 5:

Tim Kangas (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate

Philip Trimble: Has not registered a candidate

Hospital Trustee, 2 seats open:

Ronald Flory: Has not registered a candidate

Philip Jones: Has not registered a candidate

Laurie Everhardt: Has not registered a candidate

What does "subject to runoff provision" mean?

A candidate in a city with the runoff provision must win a simple majority of votes, or more than 50%, in order to win outright. If no candidate gets over that threshold, the city must hold a separate runoff election in a head-to-head election between the top two vote-getters to determine the winner.

In Black Hawk County, the runoff provision is only in place in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. In Bremer County, it's in place in Waverly only. All races in cities without the runoff provision must only gain a plurality -- the most -- of the votes to win.

So if Candidate A gets 48% of the vote, Candidate B gets 30% and Candidate C gets 20%, Candidate A would only be the winner if the race is in a city without the runoff provision. Otherwise, Candidates A and B would go head-to-head in a runoff election. (The math gets a bit more complicated in multi-seat races; visit the Secretary of State's website for more information.)

If there's a tie, the county's board of supervisors "must draw lots," or randomly pick a winner, according to the Iowa Secretary of State's office. This happens more often than you might think -- most recently, in the Elk Run mayoral race in 2019, the Gilbertville city council race in 2015 and both the Hawkeye and Gilbertville mayoral races in 2013.

