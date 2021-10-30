Here's who's running and how much they raised and spent campaigning

If you're voting at the county courthouse Monday or at your polling place on Tuesday -- or are still hanging on to that absentee ballot -- here are all the candidates for city offices officially on your ballot in Black Hawk County and surrounding areas. Plus, since candidate expenditures were due this week, here's a breakdown of how much they raised and spent this period.
Cedar Falls (subject to runoff provision)
Mayor (2-year term)
- Tom Blanford: Raised $11,823.35, spent $8,035.07
- Rob Green (incumbent): Raised $1,419.41, spent $844.81
- Dave Sires: Raised $14,492.00, spent $13,465.89
Council (4-year term)
At-large:
- Kelly Dunn (incumbent): Raised $6,147.97, spent $2,497.48
- T.J. Frein: Raised $1,565.48, spent $1,448.91
Ward 1:
- Derek Peisen: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Gil Schultz: Has not registered a candidate committee
Ward 3:
- Kara Bigelow-Baker: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Daryl Kruse (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
- Carole Yates: Raised $4,257.00, spent $1,426.73
People are also reading…
Ward 5:
- Frank Darrah (incumbent): Raised $8,451.00, spent $7,550
- Dustin Ganfield: Raised $4,375.00, spent $3,184.86
Denver
Mayor (4-year term)
- Rod Diercks (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
- Jeremie Peterson: Has not registered a candidate committee
Council (4-year term), 3 seats open
- Sean Hartman (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
- Joel Wikner (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Dike
Mayor
- Michael Soppe (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Council, 3 seats open
- Mark Alan Lynch: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Jeremy Kauten: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Jason Freaker: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Shannon Mikkelsen: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Chris Bakken: Has not registered a candidate committee
Council to fill vacancy until Jan. 2024
- Michael Camarata: Has not registered a candidate committee
Dunkerton - not contested
Mayor (2-year term)
- Michael Schares (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Council (4-year term), 3 seats open
- Allison Baugher (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
- Brian Roquet (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
- Derek Shaner (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Elk Run Heights
Mayor (2-year term)
- Lisa Smock: Has not registered a candidate committee
Council (2-year term), 5 seats open
- Dennis Bass (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
- Dave Galbraith: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Wade Jacobs: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Mark McChane: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Heather Sallis (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
- Gary Wurtz: Has not registered a candidate committee
Evansdale
Mayor (2-year term)
- DeAnne Kobliska: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Craig Young: Has not registered a candidate committee
Council (4-year term)
At-Large:
- Kelly Parker: Raised $2,076.69, spent $1,695.98
- Justin Smock: Raised $275.15, spent $447.83
Ward 2:
- Ronald Nichols: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Gene Walker (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Ward 4:
- Kristi Osborne (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Parks and Recreation Board (4-year term), 2 seats open
No one officially filed.
Gilbertville - not contested
Mayor (2-year term)
- Mark Thome (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Council (4-year term), 2 seats open
- Jeff Frost (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Council to fill vacancy until Jan. 2024
No one officially filed.
Hudson
Mayor (2-year term)
- George Wessel (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Council (4-year term), 2 seats open
- Gail Bunz (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
- Danielle DeVries: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Kate Wyatt (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Council to fill vacancy until Jan. 2024
- Lori Seawel (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Janesville - not contested
Mayor (2-year term)
- David Beenblossom (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Council (4-year term), 3 seats open
- Susan Stapleton (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
- Dennis Miller (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
- Jeff Conover (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Jesup
Mayor (2-year term)
- Chris Even (incumbent): Raised $151.80, spent $93.38
- Dawn Vogel: Raised $1,900, spent $1,749.45
Council (4-year term), 2 seats open
- Dennis Bell (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
- Donna Boos: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Tami Even: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Todd L Rohlfsen (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
La Porte City
Mayor (4-year term)
- Jasmine Gaston: Has not registered a candidate committee
Council (4-year term), 2 seats open
- Phillip Medina: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Jordan Schmitz: Has not registered a candidate committee
Raymond - not contested
Mayor (4-year term)
- Gary Vick (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Council (4-year term), 2 seats open
- Rebecca Smith (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
- Shari Sorensen (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Waterloo (subject to runoff provision)
Mayor (2-year term)
- Quentin Hart (incumbent): Raised $155,136.89, spent $124,005.08
- Margaret Klein: Raised $34,740, spent $33,211.99
- Sophia Mays: Has not registered a candidate committee
Council (4-year term)
At-Large:
- Dennis Halverson: Raised $4,406.84, spent $2,589.74
- Rob Nichols: Raised $17,690, spent $10,018.60
Ward 1:
- John Chiles: Raised $7,525.53, spent $2,157.78
- Micki McCracken: Raised $3,410, spent $3,344.76
Ward 3:
- Todd Maxson: Raised $1,845, spent $1,463.68
- Nia Wilder: Raised $8,727.50, spent $3,094.49
Ward 5:
- Ray Feuss (incumbent): Raised $6,942.43, spent $423.45
- Dawn Henry: Raised $4,985, spent $3,515.49
Waverly (subject to runoff provision)
Mayor (2-year term)
- Adam Hoffman (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Council (4-year term)
At-Large:
- Troy Collins: Has not registered a candidate committee
- Ann Rathe (incumbent): $775.05, spent $575.00
Ward 1:
- Brian Birgen (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
- Blake Yanda: Has not registered a candidate committee
Ward 3:
- Rodney Drenkow (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate committee
Ward 5:
- Tim Kangas (incumbent): Has not registered a candidate
- Philip Trimble: Has not registered a candidate
Hospital Trustee, 2 seats open:
- Ronald Flory: Has not registered a candidate
- Philip Jones: Has not registered a candidate
- Laurie Everhardt: Has not registered a candidate
What does "subject to runoff provision" mean?
A candidate in a city with the runoff provision must win a simple majority of votes, or more than 50%, in order to win outright. If no candidate gets over that threshold, the city must hold a separate runoff election in a head-to-head election between the top two vote-getters to determine the winner.
In Black Hawk County, the runoff provision is only in place in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. In Bremer County, it's in place in Waverly only. All races in cities without the runoff provision must only gain a plurality -- the most -- of the votes to win.
So if Candidate A gets 48% of the vote, Candidate B gets 30% and Candidate C gets 20%, Candidate A would only be the winner if the race is in a city without the runoff provision. Otherwise, Candidates A and B would go head-to-head in a runoff election. (The math gets a bit more complicated in multi-seat races; visit the Secretary of State's website for more information.)
If there's a tie, the county's board of supervisors "must draw lots," or randomly pick a winner, according to the Iowa Secretary of State's office. This happens more often than you might think -- most recently, in the Elk Run mayoral race in 2019, the Gilbertville city council race in 2015 and both the Hawkeye and Gilbertville mayoral races in 2013.