Here's who is running for mayor, city council in Waterloo, Cedar Falls in November

Now that the filing deadline of 5 p.m. Sept. 16 has passed for city elections in Iowa, here’s who’s running for mayor and council in Waterloo and Cedar Falls:
WATERLOO
Mayor
All eyes are on the mayor’s race between incumbent Quentin Hart and city councilor Margaret Klein, a retired Catholic schools employee who declined to run for a second term for her seat in order to try for the city’s top spot.
Both candidates announced in early June they were seeking the seat, which would make for a fourth two-year term for Hart, previously a city councilor.
“As mayor, I’ve worked to bridge divides in our city,” Hart told The Courier. “We’ve made real progress in the past four years: strengthened our economic development, empowered our neighborhoods and worked to create a collective vision for our future. There’s so much more we can do.”
Klein, however, contends Hart has instead divided the community, and has publicly confronted the mayor on everything from his ownership in a local ice cream shop to the controversy of the retirement of the Waterloo Police logo.
“In my four years on council, it’s become clear that most city decisions are made behind closed doors and with little input from relevant stakeholders,” Klein said. “That’s not how city government should operate.”
But there was a third, late filer for mayor: Sophia Mays, 40, who resides on Dane Street. Her Facebook profile says she is a U.S. Army veteran. Mays did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.
Mays’ term, if elected, may be contingent on the results of her upcoming trial, however: She was charged in January of 2020 with felony burglary and assault after attacking Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs office employees, injuring three people and destroying four phones and a computer monitor, according to Courier archives.
Her jury trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 2, which also happens to be Election Day.
City Council
Ward 1, Ward 3, Ward 5 and the at-large seat being vacated by Sharon Juon are all up for grabs in 2021 — and all are contested races. Only one incumbent is seeking re-election on council.
In Ward 1, two newcomers will face off for the seat Klein is vacating to run for mayor. Klein has declined to make an endorsement in the race.
John Chiles, 30, is director of education and operations for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony. “I want to create and help department heads create an actual, sustainable, metric-driven plan to achieve the goals we want to see 15 years from now,” Chiles said. “We must have one brand so we can show ourselves to the rest of the country.”
Micki McCracken, 41, is the deputy director at Tri-County Head Start. “I like to be involved. I love Waterloo, and I’m always looking to do more, be more and solve problems,” McCracken said.
In Ward 3, another two newcomers will vie for the seat being vacated by Pat Morrissey, who said he was limiting himself to two terms on council.
Todd Maxson, 55, is the owner of Maxson Properties Lawn Care and Snow Removal. “I’m looking to help the taxpayers and benefit them as much as we can,” Maxson said. “I don’t know if I’m going to win this or lose this, but I’m going to give it 100% like I always have everything else in my life.”
Nia Wilder, 28, is the owner of clothing empowerment company Light Gear. She was endorsed by Morrissey for the seat. “I know there are individuals who have great ideas that can push our community and our city into the future — we just can’t hear them,” Wilder said. “I want to give them the platform to be able to say how they feel and help us create the change.”
Ward 5 features the lone incumbent Ray Feuss, bidding for a second term on council against newcomer Dawn Henry.
“I didn’t come in with any agenda — I don’t have any big issue — it’s making Waterloo a better place,” Feuss said in an interview for an upcoming Courier article. “I think we’ve seen some amazing things happen since 2018, and I want to continue to have a council that does the things that are right for Waterloo.”
Henry, a retired nurse and past vice president of the Liberty Park Neighborhood Association, disagreed.
“I am proud of Waterloo but lately am concerned over the decisions made by our City Council,” Henry said.
In the at-large seat, two men announced their bids to replace Sharon Juon, who announde she would not seek a second term for health reasons. She did not immediately respond to a question about whether she was endorsing either of them.
Dennis Halverson, 52, is an employee at John Deere Tractor Works who has owned FireWater nightclub in downtown Waterloo. “People don’t feel like they have someone there that’s listened to them,” Halverson said. “I want to be someone to get them answers. If it’s not the answer they want to hear, at least I can explain it to them.”
Rob Nichols, 33, is a pharmacist at Greenwood Pharmacy. “As a pharmacist ... I enjoy building relationships with people and finding solutions for their health care needs,” Nichols said. “It would be a privilege to draw on the same values to serve the residents of Waterloo.”
CEDAR FALLS
Four expiring Cedar Falls City Council seats, and the mayoral post, will be contested races this November, with two or three candidates filing to run in each one. All but one will feature an incumbent seeking another term.
Whether it be the public safety officer (PSO) model, racial equality, budgeting or the latest proposals to overhaul downtown zoning, there’s a lot to be considered by Cedar Falls residents when they head to the polls in November.
Mayor
The race to become mayor for a two-year term remains unchanged from what The Courier has previously reported.
Incumbent Rob Green, a web developer at the University of Northern Iowa, will seek re-election to a second term.
“I joke with staff that being mayor is a terminal illness,” Green said. “You don’t know how much longer you have left, so you do the best you can.”
He will face off against challengers At-Large Councilor Dave Sires, a businessman and longtime construction industry professional who is serving his first term, and Tom Blanford, a former city councilman and current vice president of administration for Collins Holding Company in Cedar Falls.
Sires has noted a need to “put the power back into the hands of the residents” while Blanford noted the pandemic motivated him to run: “We can look for someone to blame and look for the negative, or we can reach out a hand and lift each other up.”
Blanford has been a focus of controversy lately, as Green has raised objections to him using city parks for individual campaign events when an administrative policy has been on the books prohibiting them from taking place in public venues.
The Cedar Falls Rotary Club has scheduled a mayoral debate for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club at Third and Clay, across Third from City Hall.
City Council
The Ward 1 race, previously featuring lone candidate Gil Schultz, now has a second name, Derek Peisen, vying for the seat. Incumbent Mark Miller, who has served since 2014, decided not to run for a third term.
Gil Schultz announces CF council run, wants separate police/fire departments, 'strong' mayor/council
Schultz said unwinding Cedar Falls' public safety officer model -- which cross trains police officers and firefighters -- is a "top priority" for him: "Those positions are not like a Swiss army knife,"
Peisen said he is a “mechanic by trade” and a lifelong Cedar Falls resident, with the exception of his military service that took him away from the area. He deferred further comment on himself and his campaign until a later date.
Schultz is an adjunct professor at UNI’s industrial tech department and a consultant for Kelly Services in Waterloo. He retired from Deere and Co. in 2016 after 29 years with the company.
“It’s something I’ve kicked around for a number of years,” Schultz said. “At this stage of my life, I want to serve and give back to the community that’s given me so much.”
The last few days before the filing deadline also were significant because incumbent Daryl Kruse, who been a councilor since 2018, jumped into the Ward 3 race with candidates Kara Bigelow-Baker, a hairstylist, and Carole Yates, a retired program manager at the UNI Center for Energy and Environmental Education.
“I think Cedar Falls is a great city,” Yates said. “It took a lot of effort to get us to where we are now, but we need to keep moving it forward and making it a resilient place for everyone that lives here.”
Bigelow-Baker noted her “extreme” level of concern with what her salon clients are telling her about the direction of this city, and feeling like they are not being heard.
Kruse, a certified financial planner, real estate investor and landlord, was not immediately available for an interview to answer questions about his campaign for a second term because of a personal matter, but offered some comments via email.
He noted he fully supports continued economic growth as long as it improves the quality of life and “does not overcrowd certain areas at the expense of the nearby neighborhoods.” He also noted his strong opposition to the proposed “scrapping (of) our current zoning in favor of something called form based zoning.”
“As with many things presented from city council the devil is in the details. Form-based zoning purports to improve the function and flow of the community and enhance the walkability and bikeability of the community. But upon a deeper analysis we find developers will be allowed to build multi use properties and provide only half of the required parking spots per bedroom for the residential spaces ...”
At-Large incumbent Kelly Dunn will face off against challenger T.J. Frein, a veteran of the Waterloo Police Department, while in Ward 5, it is longtime incumbent Frank Darrah looking to retain his spot against Dustin Ganfield, a systems analyst.
CEDAR FALLS — Systems analyst Dustin Ganfield will join two others seeking to represent Ceda…
Dunn, a licensed practical nurse, defeated Frein for an at-large seat on council during a special election last year in August, after Green vacated it to begin his post as mayor. Darrah, a former special education administrator for decades, has been a councilor since 2006, and is seeking his fifth term in office.
Frank Darrah is gearing up for his fifth campaign for city council. But it'll be the first time he'll have a challenger.
Council seats are four-year terms. Council is comprised of seven seats, with five representing the wards, and two at-large representing the entire city.