Here's who is running for mayor, city council in Waterloo, Cedar Falls in November

Micki McCracken, 41, is the deputy director at Tri-County Head Start. “I like to be involved. I love Waterloo, and I’m always looking to do more, be more and solve problems,” McCracken said.

In Ward 3, another two newcomers will vie for the seat being vacated by Pat Morrissey, who said he was limiting himself to two terms on council.

Todd Maxson, 55, is the owner of Maxson Properties Lawn Care and Snow Removal. “I’m looking to help the taxpayers and benefit them as much as we can,” Maxson said. “I don’t know if I’m going to win this or lose this, but I’m going to give it 100% like I always have everything else in my life.”

Nia Wilder, 28, is the owner of clothing empowerment company Light Gear. She was endorsed by Morrissey for the seat. “I know there are individuals who have great ideas that can push our community and our city into the future — we just can’t hear them,” Wilder said. “I want to give them the platform to be able to say how they feel and help us create the change.”

Ward 5 features the lone incumbent Ray Feuss, bidding for a second term on council against newcomer Dawn Henry.