Here's how the new Iowa voting laws affect your ballot in November

WATERLOO — New voting rules signed into law in Iowa this year will change when you get your absentee ballot, how you send it back and who can deliver it for you, even when you go to the polls in November.

Whether those rules are needlessly restrictive and amount to voter suppression, as minority Democrats charge, or combat potential fraud, as Republicans contend, they’re nonetheless in place for city and school elections Nov. 2, and county auditors like Grant Veeder are tasked with following them — or face jail time for getting it wrong.

“I don’t think I know what the best way is for everybody” to vote this year, said Veeder, who oversees elections in Black Hawk County. “We just want people to understand what these new deadlines are, and to pay close attention to that.”

If you want your vote to count, here’s what you need to know:

Voting absentee

It used to be that you could request an absentee ballot from your county auditor up to 120 days before an election, or roughly four months early. That’s changed to 70 days before, or a little over two months; this year, that was Aug. 24. You can find a request form at voterready.iowa.gov.

You also used to be able to request an absentee ballot all the way up until 10 days before major elections and 11 days prior to city and school elections. Now, you have to get that request in at least 15 days before Election Day. For this election, that means getting your absentee request in the auditor’s hands by 5 p.m. Oct. 18.

And don’t expect any helpful reminders from auditors’ offices, either: Veeder and Iowa’s other county auditors are now legally barred from sending out absentee ballot request forms to all eligible voters, as they had traditionally done in previous elections. You might still get one from a political party or other voter interest group; the law doesn’t prohibit that.

Where it gets stressful for Veeder’s office this year: The auditor’s office used to be able to start sending those ballots out beginning 29 days before an election. Now, they can only start that process 20 days before, on Oct. 13. Veeder expects a major crunch between that 20-day mark when staff can start sending out ballots and the 15-day deadline for voters to request them.

“That is really going to intensify our ballot mailing process in those five days,” he said. “There’s no question that’s just going to be more stress and pressure to get it done right in that short period of time.”

In elections past, as long as you got your absentee ballot in the mail and postmarked by Election Day, your vote would still count in the official election canvass.

Not anymore: If your ballot doesn’t arrive by the close of polls Nov. 2, it won’t count (unless you’re voting from overseas or participating in the Safe at Home program).

In 2020, that would have meant 92 ballots from Black Hawk County voters would not have counted, Veeder said. That number is likely to be far smaller for the lower-turnout city elections, he noted.

Though Veeder said his office has “gotten very good service by the local post office,” delivery problems could always arise.

“I’d be worried about that, because voters want their ballots counted,” Veeder said.

Voting early

Absentee ballots can also be dropped off at the county’s drop box, located just outside the front door of the Black Hawk County Courthouse. The Legislature permits only one drop box per county, and voters can only use it from 20 days before an election (Oct. 13) until 8 p.m. Nov. 2.

If you’re dropping off someone else’s absentee ballot, be aware that the law says only immediate family or household members are generally allowed to do that. However, Veeder noted it’s not something his office is capable of enforcing.

“This is on the people who are delivering ballots to comply with these laws,” he said.

You can also drop off your absentee ballot at the auditor’s office window inside the courthouse.

Veeder’s main advice? “Request your ballot now, and get it back as soon as possible after you receive it,” he said.

If you’d like to skip the requesting, mailing and dropping off process entirely, anyone can vote early in-person beginning Oct. 13 through Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the courthouse. Early voting will be extended to 5 p.m. on certain days, and the courthouse will open Saturday, Oct. 30, to accommodate voters as well, Veeder said.

Election Day voting

Though absentee voting has been all the rage since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, Veeder isn’t sure that will continue, particularly since the law has tightened rules about it.

If you’re among those itching to return to voting in person on Nov. 2, the big change to note is that polls now close at 8 p.m., not 9 p.m. They’ll still open at 7 a.m.

Not sure where to vote? Visit sos.iowa.gov and click on “Find My Polling Place.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.