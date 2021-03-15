Here are the Cedar Falls streets that will be redone in 2021

CEDAR FALLS — The city will spend more than $4.3 million reconstructing four sections of roadway and pouring asphalt on another 10 sections this calendar year.
Fourteen streets in Cedar Falls are scheduled to be reconstructed or resurfaced in 2021, including the reconstruction of parts of roads in the city’s Iowa Highway 58 shopping district as well as neighborhoods in the University Avenue and downtown districts.
The projects, estimated to cost $4,345,183, will primarily be funded by the local option sales tax, with additional money coming from the street construction fund, general obligation bonds from 2020, the sanitary sewer rental fund and Cedar Falls Utilities, civil engineer Ben Claypool said.
Resident Jim Skaine, the lone public commenter during Monday night’s City Council hearing on the matter, asked what CFU was paying for.
“Any of the required water main work is funded exclusively through Cedar Falls Utilities, as it’s their utility,” said Claypool.
Portions of four streets will be totally reconstructed, which includes storm and sanitary sewer replacement.
That includes 700 feet of Brandilynn Boulevard in front of Blain's Farm and Fleet, McClain Drive from Orchard to Maplewood drives behind University Avenue, Olive Street from West Fourth to West Third streets near MercyOne-Sartori, and Washington Street from West Eighth to West Sixth streets near St. Patrick Catholic Church and St. Patrick School.
Support Local Journalism
The remaining 10 streets will receive asphalt overlays “to help extend their service lives,” Claypool said. They are:
- Cadillac Drive from Cedar Heights to Midway drives, near St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church.
- The entirety of Calumett Drive from Boulder Drive to Lilac Lane, near Southdale Elementary.
- Garden Avenue from Loma Street to Pleasant Drive.
- Iowa Street from West 11th to West Ninth streets.
- The entirety of Kaspend Place from the south cul-de-sac to Pheasant Drive, near Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
- Lilac Lane from Boulder Drive to Carlton Street, near Southdale Elementary.
- The entirety of Millenium Drive from Huntington Road to Luke Street.
- Pheasant Drive from West Sandahlwood Circle to 1000 feet to the east, near Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
- Tremont Street from West 14th to West 12th streets.
- West 17th Street from College to Walnut streets.
All told, the projects will resurface or reconstruct 2.63 miles of city streets, according to city documents.
Mayor Rob Green noted his home was on one of the streets, offering to recuse himself from presiding over the vote. But the vote was uncontentious, passing unanimously with no comment.
An earlier version of this article misstated which farm and fleet store Brandilynn Boulevard sits in front of. It was Blain's Farm and Fleet, not Fleet Farm.
Tags
- Cedar Falls
- Cedar Falls City Council
- Local-government
- Streets
- Reconstruction
- Resurface
- Road Construction
- 2021
- Ben Claypool
- Brandilynn Boulevard
- Mcclain Drive
- Olive Street
- Washington Street
- Cadillac Drive
- Calumett Drive
- Garden Avenue
- Iowa Street
- Kaspend Place
- Lilac Lane
- Millenium Drive
- Pheasant Drive
- Tremont Street
- West 17th Street
- Street
- Highway
- Building Industry
- Christianity
- Politics
- Drive
- Fund
- Rob Green
- Vote
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Amie Rivers
Cedar Falls/Waverly city reporter
UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.