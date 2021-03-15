Here are the Cedar Falls streets that will be redone in 2021

CEDAR FALLS — The city will spend more than $4.3 million reconstructing four sections of roadway and pouring asphalt on another 10 sections this calendar year.

Fourteen streets in Cedar Falls are scheduled to be reconstructed or resurfaced in 2021, including the reconstruction of parts of roads in the city’s Iowa Highway 58 shopping district as well as neighborhoods in the University Avenue and downtown districts.

The projects, estimated to cost $4,345,183, will primarily be funded by the local option sales tax, with additional money coming from the street construction fund, general obligation bonds from 2020, the sanitary sewer rental fund and Cedar Falls Utilities, civil engineer Ben Claypool said.

Resident Jim Skaine, the lone public commenter during Monday night’s City Council hearing on the matter, asked what CFU was paying for.

“Any of the required water main work is funded exclusively through Cedar Falls Utilities, as it’s their utility,” said Claypool.

Portions of four streets will be totally reconstructed, which includes storm and sanitary sewer replacement.