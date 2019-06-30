EVANSDALE — With seven options on the table for wastewater treatment, Evansdale’s city leaders have to sort through which one they want to choose — as a deadline looms.
Nonetheless, the Evansdale City Council agreed during a Friday morning special session to table the matter to figure out the loan and customer rate costs for three of the options, and decide at their next regular meeting on July 16.
Alex Potter, a project manager with McClure Engineering in Iowa City, presented the council with seven possible options for coming into compliance with their wastewater treatment plant.
After first getting a permit for construction in September 2017, Potter noted the city has gotten two extensions since then. The latest gives the city until 2022 to have everything finished and up and running.
“We have three years and five months to get everything done, from planning to design to construction,” Potter told the council in his presentation.
That means just two full construction seasons — 2020 and 2021. Plus the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which has to sign off on the plan, is due a report by Sept. 1 on how they plan to address the problem of no disinfection.
“So we are on a little bit of a time schedule,” Potter said. “It’s important for the city to show the DNR we’re moving forward.”
The reason the plant needs updated, Potter said, was because it has no flood protection in its current location, at 1212 River Forest Road, and because there is no method of disinfection at the plant, leading to an E. coli issue. All seven options would address that, Potter said.
The first option would simply be getting Evansdale’s existing wastewater treatment plant — which Potter said was aging but “still working well” — up to code by raising the structures above the five-year flood level, installing a higher access road, putting in a remote operating system and installing a disinfection system. That would cost Evansdale $7.4 million.
“It’s the lowest-cost option,” Potter said.
The second and third options would replicate option No. 1, but replace more of the existing treatment plant to meet nutrient reduction goals, lowering the city’s current nitrate and phosphorous loads going into the Cedar River slough.
Those options use two different activated-sludge treatment technologies: The first, a sequencing batch reactor, has a total cost of $12.8 million. The second utilizes aerobic granular sludge — a 30-year-old European technology not yet approved by the Iowa DNR but in use in other states and being looked at by Cedar Rapids for their plant, according to Potter. That would cost $10.9 million.
“The real benefit” to aerobic granular sludge, Potter said, “is it’s a much smaller footprint. Instead of having to construct much larger tanks, we can retrofit existing tanks.”
The fourth and fifth options would involve building a brand-new wastewater treatment plant at a new location, at Highway 20 and River Forest Road, lessening the flood risk but also putting it “right at the gateway to your community,” said Potter. Again, the cost difference came down to the old sludge technology at $15.4 million, or the new technology, at $13.8 million.
Finally, Potter presented the final options, both of which would scrap Evansdale’s plant, build new pump stations and hook up their infrastructure to an existing plant.
The first of those — the sixth option — was hooking into Waterloo, at an estimated cost of $14.5 million, due to what Potter called an “expensive river crossing” of 1300 feet underneath the Cedar River.
You have free articles remaining.
“You could be talking $1,000 per foot — and what happens if the pipe breaks?” he said.
The second of those, No. 7, was hooking into the already-combined Elk Run Heights/Raymond plant. That would cost $13.9 million, mostly to redo lift stations and train them to flow in the opposite direction.
But he cautioned regionalizing Evansdale’s plant with either city came with many unknown variables, mostly political.
“You would lose decision-making,” Potter said.
The council decided to get the financials on three options: The cheapest, up-to-code first option, at $7.4 million; and the rebuild on the same site, or build new on the new site — both with the new aerobic granular sludge technology — at $10.9 million and $13.8 million, respectively.
“It’s going to be a difficult, tough decision, and affect the city for the next 30 or 40 years,” Mayor Doug Faas said. “But it’s got to be made.”
Not all of the options address nutrient reduction, though that’s not currently required of Evansdale, said Potter.
“Does it make sense to address this now, or wait five years and pay essentially double?” Faas asked.
“There’s definitely value in getting ahead of it,” Potter agreed, noting construction costs always increased each year. “But the costs the city is facing — even to do the basic stuff — are substantial.”
He noted future improvements in nutrient reduction were easily retrofitted to any of the options on the table.
Fass, other council members and a few in the audience agreed they didn’t want to go to a regional model.
“We could be paying Cadillac prices for Volkswagen usage,” warned Ward 3 council member Steve Seible.
Faas said he liked the idea of regionalizing, but said in his AECOM meetings with other cities that it didn’t look feasible in the near future.
“If we were having this conversation 15 years from now, I’d be pushing regionalization, but it seem like we’re that far away,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.