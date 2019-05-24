WATERLOO -- Heavy rainfall Friday forced the city to divert untreated wastewater into the storm sewers and in one case onto the ground.
Waterloo Waste Management Services said extreme precipitation overloaded the sanitary sewer system. City crews pumped from sanitary manholes into the storm sewer system leading to the Cedar River and Black Hawk Creek.
The city is required to post notices of sanitary sewer overflows on the city website under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice. Those reports can be found on the Waste Management Services web page.
Many of the locations that overflowed Friday are known problem areas during heavy rainfall periods.
You have free articles remaining.
The consent decree is also requiring the city to make sewer improvements designed to prevent similar problems in the future.
Reported sanitary sewer overflows Friday were in the 800 block of Jane Street; LaPorte and East Orange roads; Muncy Avenue and Parkhaven Drive; Muncy and Upland Avenue; West Eighth Street and Lock Avenue; West Fourth Street and Russell Road; and on WCF&N Drive.
WATERLOO — A contractor has been hired to repair a sanitary sewer line that has been leaking…
Most of those overflows were ongoing Friday, although the West Eighth bypass involved an estimated 51,000 gallons of wastewater and the West Fourth bypass was an estimated 18,000 gallons.
The city placed signs at those locations warning residents to keep their distance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.