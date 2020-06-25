Heavy rainfall closes George Wyth State Park
SOAKING UP SUNSHINE

Paddlers float on kayaks Thursday at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO – Heavy rainfall the past several days has caused flooding issues forcing the closure of George Wyth State Park in Black Hawk County.

The park closed earlier this week when water levels made access into the park impossible. The park will likely remain closed through Monday depending on any future heavy rainfall.

The DNR has contacted anyone with reservations affected by this closure and issued refunds.

