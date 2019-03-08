WATERLOO — Waterloo Human Rights Director Abraham Funchess will serve as the guest host of this month’s Heart for the City, the city’s current affairs program on the government access channel.
Guests Carol Luce, organizer of the Waterloo Youth City Council, and retired Lt. Col. Glen P. Keith, of East High School’s Army JROTC program, will introduce the new Youth City Council.
City Engineer Jamie Knutson will talk about projects around the city, while Tony Pauley of the Waterloo Street Department discusses the city’s snow removal process.
This episode will air in Waterloo on WGAT 15 or 79.2 Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Past episodes can be accessed on YouTube. The city of Waterloo website at www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com provides links.
