WATERLOO — Mayor Quentin Hart has announced his guests for the September episode of his Heart for the City public access show.
Guests for the current affairs program are: Karin Rowe, executive director of House of Hope; Dan Trelka, Waterloo police chief; Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers; and Tavis Hall, executive director Waterloo Convention and Visitors Bureau.
This episode will air in Waterloo on WGAT 15 or 79.2 at 6:30, 8:30 and 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Past episodes are available on YouTube.
For more information on Heart for the City and Waterloo Public Access Television contact Edward Stoffer, Cable TV production coordinator at Ed.Stoffer@Waterloo-IA.org or by calling 291-4568.
