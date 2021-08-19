Hearings scheduled for new CF downtown zoning

CEDAR FALLS — Residents can voice their thoughts on proposed downtown zoning amendments Sept. 7 that would establish a new kind of classification and set regulations to help “facilitate new development” consistent with the city’s vision.
It’s likely one of the final times that they will have a chance to speak on the issue before the new rules become official.
At its Monday night meeting, however, three members of the City Council voted against scheduling two public hearings — one for the zoning amendments and plans to establish “Downtown Character Districts,” the other for the actual rezoning of property within the projected boundaries.
The measure passed 4-3, with one councilor later revealing his belief the proposal should be scrapped entirely.
The changes, if approved, would parcel a large swath of northern Cedar Falls south of the Cedar River, including downtown Cedar Falls as well as neighborhoods surrounding it, into “character districts,” each with their own rules about building uses, materials and facades.
Councilor Susan deBuhr, who cast one of the dissenting votes, noted she wanted to discuss the proposed zoning changes further before scheduling the hearings. Councilors Daryl Kruse and Dave Sires were also against holding hearings at the next council meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 (Monday is Labor Day).
“It just seems like we’re moving into this public hearing before we are really ready,” deBuhr said.
Parking was one issue recently discussed, but deBuhr said work sessions are needed on “several” other issues, such as siding and building size.
Kruse agreed with DeBuhr’s assessment: “Many components have yet to be discussed, so I think we’re putting the cart in front of the horse here.”
When reached by telephone, Sires said the entire proposal should be “thrown out” and he is “totally against it.”
“They’re wiping away the residential districts,” he said. “Developers will be allowed to build large apartment buildings in the areas where single family dwellings exist. That means more traffic and dumpsters, and it will ruin those neighborhoods.”
Karen Howard, planning and community services manager, said in May that the area to be rezoned includes C-1, C-2 and C-3 commercial zoning; R-2, R-3 and R-4 residential zoning; industrial zones; and A-1, which is the city-owned sewage plant. City staff would now work with developers directly, largely bypassing the traditional planning and zoning review process.
After the public is allowed to comment Sept. 7, councilors could approve the first reading of an ordinance to adopt the new districts into law, as well as the associated administrative procedures and land use classification system, and rezone the properties within the recommended boundaries. Second and third readings would happen Sept. 20 and Oct. 4.
On May 12, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved the zoning changes and recommended approval of the downtown character district regulations after holding public hearings April 14 and April 28. Planning commissioners also recommended approval of the rezoning of all properties in the new zones.
“I feel like we’ve talked about this a lot,” said Councilor Kelly Dunn. “I’m ready to move forward.”
To this point, despite there having been discussions following the planning commission’s recommendation in May, council has not approved any changes, said Howard in a telephone interview Wednesday.
The most up-to-date zoning document can be found: https://ourcedarfalls.com/about-imagine-downtown1/widgets/28847/documents
According to city documents, the zoning changes would mandate that any future development be consistent with the Imagine Downtown vision plan, which was adopted in November 2019: “The adoption of the new zoning regulations will encourage development that is consistent with the community’s vision.”
The city said the draft of the new zoning code and zoning map for the new district, the downtown character district, were presented during a special virtual Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Feb. 17, and put together with the assistance of consultants Ferrell Madden.
According to Howard, the goal to address outdated zoning ordinances was established around the time that updates were made to the city’s comprehensive plan in 2012.
She noted one of the benefits to the proposed changes is maintaining “our charming downtown” and ensuring future development is consistent with what is currently there. The same goes for certain residential areas currently without a lot of standards, so that future buildings are “compatible.”
She noted that the proposal, if approved, will attract new “housing opportunities” within walking distance of downtown, and help streamline approval processes for developers.