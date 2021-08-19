Hearings scheduled for new CF downtown zoning

“It just seems like we’re moving into this public hearing before we are really ready,” deBuhr said.

Parking was one issue recently discussed, but deBuhr said work sessions are needed on “several” other issues, such as siding and building size.

Kruse agreed with DeBuhr’s assessment: “Many components have yet to be discussed, so I think we’re putting the cart in front of the horse here.”

When reached by telephone, Sires said the entire proposal should be “thrown out” and he is “totally against it.”

“They’re wiping away the residential districts,” he said. “Developers will be allowed to build large apartment buildings in the areas where single family dwellings exist. That means more traffic and dumpsters, and it will ruin those neighborhoods.”

Karen Howard, planning and community services manager, said in May that the area to be rezoned includes C-1, C-2 and C-3 commercial zoning; R-2, R-3 and R-4 residential zoning; industrial zones; and A-1, which is the city-owned sewage plant. City staff would now work with developers directly, largely bypassing the traditional planning and zoning review process.