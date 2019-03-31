WATERLOO -- The city will hold a public hearing next month on a proposed historic district covering the Walnut Neighborhood.
The meeting held by the Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission and consultant Louis Berger will hold the hearing from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 16 in Law Court Theater at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Homeowners, residents and other interested parties are invited to review the National Register of Historic Places nomination being prepared by Louis Berger and to discuss the project with the consultant and city staff.
Questions about the event can be directed to John Dornoff at (319) 291-4366 or john.dornoff@waterloo-ia.org.
