Hearing set on $27 million sewer work

WATERLOO — The city is planning to borrow up to $27 million to pay for several major sewer projects.

Waterloo City Council members are scheduled to hold a public hearing Monday to borrow money through Iowa’s revolving loan fund set up for water and sewer infrastructure projects.

The loan would be repaid at 2 percent interest using sewer fees over a 15- to 20-year period.

Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner said the money will be used for an ongoing reconstruction at the wastewater treatment plant, the Dry Run Creek sewer interceptor currently being build along San Marnan Drive, and to line sewer pipes to prevent water infiltration.

Two unrelated sewer projects also are up for consideration this week, including bids for new water and sewer lines to create another industrial park west of the Waterloo Regional Airport.

Pirc-Tobin Construction Inc. of Alburnett appears to be the lowest bidder at roughly $1.9 million to install the infrastructure along Leversee Road to serve the planned Waterloo Air and Rail Park.

Council members also will be asked to approve another $292,000 of engineering work for Wayne Claassen Engineering and Surveying Inc. of Waterloo on the northwest interceptor sewer.