Hearing on proposed abortion amendment draws passionate responses

DES MOINES — For two hours Tuesday, Iowans offered legislators their opinions on the legality and morality of abortion.
The public hearing focused on a proposed amendment to declare there is not a right to an abortion in the Iowa Constitution.
The hearing House Democrats asked for may not change minds, “but for people on the fence, it gives them more time to think about their decision, about the consequences of their vote,” Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, said Tuesday afternoon. “And I’m always happy to let them think about it longer.”
House Judiciary Chairman Steven Holt, R-Denison, agreed.
Chants and cheers were heard throughout the Capitol before the debate began. In three-minute speeches, Iowans shared their opinions. An overflow crowd in the rotunda and people at home watched the livestream of the hearing.
The proposed amendment, House Joint Resolution 2004, “bans abortion in the state for good,” Wessel-Kroeschell said.
“That’s simply not true,” Holt said. “It doesn’t outlaw abortion.”
As long as Roe v. Wade is law, abortion would be legal, Holt said, but the state would not have to pay for abortions with taxpayer money, including Medicaid.
However, if Roe was restricted, he said, “Iowa would follow suit.”
Erin Davison-Rippey of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa called the bill a “poorly veiled attempt” by Republican legislators to take away women’s reproductive health rights.
Iowans aren’t truly free “if we can’t make our own decisions about our own lives,” Daniel Zeno of ACLU-Iowa said.
The decision whether to abort “must always remain with the person in consultation with the people they trust, not with politicians,” he said.
Danny Carroll of The Family Leader read a letter from a constitutional attorney who said that because the Iowa Supreme Court decision that found a constitutional right to an abortion cannot be appealed, a constitutional amendment is the proper remedy.
Eric Borseth, a lawyer, said it was unlikely those who wrote the Iowa Constitution in 1857 intended to include a right to an abortion. Six months after the constitution was adopted, the Legislature passed a law criminalizing abortion except to preserve the life of the mother. It stood for more than 100 years, never changed until “the court wanted the right, so they invented it,” he said.
Rebecca Shaw, a physician providing obstetric and gynecological care for 35 years, said her views on abortion have been shaped by caring for Iowa woman. She supports the availability of safe, high-quality reproductive health services and safe, legal access to abortion “as a necessary component of women’s health care.”
Iowa has the fewest obstetricians per capita of any states, Shaw said. HJR 2004 not only will it make it harder to recruit and train doctors to practice in Iowa, Shaw said, but “places ill-advised and dangerous restrictions on women’s reproductive choices.”
Renee Aamodt of Des Moines said as a woman working in the construction field, she’s had many opportunities to demonstrate her pro-woman philosophies.
But abortion is “profoundly anti-women,” she said, quoting Mother Teresa.
“Well over half of babies aborted are girls. How is this pro-women,” Aamodt said.
Frieda Bequeaith of Des Moines spoke of her “medically necessary” abortion when she was 15.
“One in four women have abortions, and I am one of them,” she said. “Taking away access to safe, legal abortion does not stop abortion from happening. This constitutional amendment only ensures that young women in our state resort to extreme and dangerous measures. It will not prevent abortions. It will put Iowans in danger.”