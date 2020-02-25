Hearing on proposed abortion amendment draws passionate responses

Erin Davison-Rippey of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa called the bill a “poorly veiled attempt” by Republican legislators to take away women’s reproductive health rights.

Iowans aren’t truly free “if we can’t make our own decisions about our own lives,” Daniel Zeno of ACLU-Iowa said.

The decision whether to abort “must always remain with the person in consultation with the people they trust, not with politicians,” he said.

Danny Carroll of The Family Leader read a letter from a constitutional attorney who said that because the Iowa Supreme Court decision that found a constitutional right to an abortion cannot be appealed, a constitutional amendment is the proper remedy.

Eric Borseth, a lawyer, said it was unlikely those who wrote the Iowa Constitution in 1857 intended to include a right to an abortion. Six months after the constitution was adopted, the Legislature passed a law criminalizing abortion except to preserve the life of the mother. It stood for more than 100 years, never changed until “the court wanted the right, so they invented it,” he said.