Health insurance costs to rise for Iowa state employees

“It seems to me that it would be best I think in this horrible year that we’re going through to keep our rates the same as we did last year,” Fitzgerald said. “I just think this is the wrong year to increase these rates on the employees.”

Trombino said the plan added a fourth-tier level of prescription coverage that could add a $75 copay for some plan members but would be an incentive to help contain overall costs and provide savings in an area that increased by $5.6 million this year. He said the overall rate structure attempted to balance costs in a way that was consistent with the past.

But Fitzgerald noted that employee costs were significantly lower until Statehouse Republicans revamped Iowa’s collective bargaining law in 2017 and took away health insurance as a mandatory negotiating issue for most unionized state workers.

In 2016, state employees paid $20 a month for a single or a family health insurance plan. After the collective bargaining changes, that monthly fee was doubled to $40 for individual in-state health insurance plans and $150 a month for a family plan under the current contract.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1