Health department vacancies questioned

The health department currently has 13 vacant positions, and some have been open for up to a year.

“Seeing these open positions and seeing what’s been going on constantly out at the board of health and other departments, I think it’s my fiscal responsibility to keep my eye on that,” White said.

He suggested the board of health could ask for positions under the guise of getting funding that it could then spend on other programs the supervisors might not have agreed to fund.

“My thought wasn’t to stop them from hiring people,” White said. “It was to stop them from leaving the positions open and spending the money other ways.”

Public health director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said she was “surprised” by the conversation and wished the issues had been discussed during her department’s budget presentation earlier this month.

She said the health department has struggled to fill some positions due to the nature of the work involved. But she said many of the vacancies will be filled in the current budget year ending June 30.