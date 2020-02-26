Health department vacancies questioned

WATERLOO — A power struggle has developed over the Black Hawk County Health Department’s authority to control its personnel decisions.
The matter surfaced Tuesday when the county Board of Supervisors discussed whether it could withhold a portion of the department’s budget next year until vacant positions included in that spending plan actually get filled.
Assistant County Attorney Michael Treinen, who represents the Board of Health, called the proposal “problematic” and an apparent violation of state laws granting the board of health power over filling, creating or eliminating staff positions.
“This in my judgment usurps from the board of health and from the health department a considerable portion of its autonomy,” Treinen said.
The county Board of Supervisors is responsible for setting budgets for all county departments and commissions. But state law gives broad spending discretion to autonomous boards, including health, conservation and veteran affairs, once those budgets are approved.
“The health department intends to fill these positions,” Treinen said. “Hinging the subsequent filling of health department positions on subsequent approval by this board, I believe that crosses a line into the territory into the board of health.”
Supervisor Craig White took exception to the health department pushing back against his proposal to hold back a portion of the budget until the vacancies were filled.
The health department currently has 13 vacant positions, and some have been open for up to a year.
“Seeing these open positions and seeing what’s been going on constantly out at the board of health and other departments, I think it’s my fiscal responsibility to keep my eye on that,” White said.
He suggested the board of health could ask for positions under the guise of getting funding that it could then spend on other programs the supervisors might not have agreed to fund.
“My thought wasn’t to stop them from hiring people,” White said. “It was to stop them from leaving the positions open and spending the money other ways.”
Public health director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said she was “surprised” by the conversation and wished the issues had been discussed during her department’s budget presentation earlier this month.
She said the health department has struggled to fill some positions due to the nature of the work involved. But she said many of the vacancies will be filled in the current budget year ending June 30.
Cisse Egbuonye said a major restructuring at the department creates a need for the board of health to move quickly at times to create and eliminate positions. The department has seen its total employment drop from 112 to 56 employees since she became director in 2016.
“We’ve been good stewards of property tax dollars,” she added, noting the department has returned anywhere from $280,000 to $563,000 of its budget to the county general fund each year since 2016. Supervisor Dan Trelka said a few supervisors are not comfortable with some of the proposed changes in the health department, adding that more communication is needed before budgets are approved.
“If you’re returning that much to the (general) fund are we taxing too much?” Trelka added.
Board members took no action on whether to hold back a portion of the funds, and the final budget isn’t expected to be adopted until late March.
But Supervisor Chris Schwartz said he was troubled by the discussion Tuesday.
“I’ve got full confidence in the board of health and the leadership over there and our department of health director that they’re doing their job to serve this community the best,” Schwartz said.
“They presented a good budget and made good arguments,” he added. “I really don’t understand what we’re discussing here today.”