DES MOINES — Health care, likely the foremost issue for Democratic presidential primary voters, took center stage last week.
A series of forums held throughout Iowa, hosted by the AARP of Iowa and the Des Moines Register, gave the candidates ample opportunity to discuss their visions for America’s health care system.
The candidates’ proposals range from modest expansions to the Affordable Care Act, putting the system on the path to a government-run “Medicare for All” program, or taking the giant, immediate leap to Medicare for All.
“I think what you see is sort of a group of candidates that are more focused on building the Affordable Care Act, filling in the gaps, strengthening some of the programs and the subsidies and addressing some of the problems,” said Jennifer Tolbert, director of state health reform with the nonprofit, nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. “(And a group) moving a little bit further from the ACA through creating a new public option that would be available in the marketplace, or perhaps even more broadly to employers. ...
“And then you have those who are supporting Medicare for All, which would fundamentally transform our health care system.”
Medicare for All
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposal is the most dramatic: Medicare for all completely operated by the government. He would eliminate private insurance, leaving private companies able to offer only supplemental plans.
It would, as Tolbert said, fundamentally transform the U.S. health care system.
That’s exactly what Sanders wants.
“Let me be very honest and tell you that, in my view, the current debate over Medicare for All really has nothing to do with health care. It has everything to do with greed and the desire of the health care industry to maintain a system which fails the average American but which makes the industry tens and tens of billions of dollars every year in profit,” Sanders said in a speech last week.
Sanders’ plan is to move the U.S. to a publicly funded program over four years by gradually lowering the Medicare eligibility age.
He claims the plan would reduce health care spending while insuring everyone. It would eliminate premiums, deductibles and co-payments; eliminate provider networks, allowing anyone to see any doctor any time; and save the average middle-class family $3,000 per year.
“We have a health care crisis in this country. Every day, Americans die because they cannot afford the health care they desperately need, while the CEOs of insurance and drug companies get rich off their suffering,” Sanders said in a statement this weekend. “We cannot continue to tinker around the edges while 80 million Americans lack health insurance or are under-insured with high premiums, co-pays, and deductibles.”
Elizabeth Warren also supports Medicare for All system, her campaign said. She makes many of the same arguments as Sanders: health care is too expensive even for families with insurance and costs continue to increase while private insurance companies are making billions of dollars in profits.
So, too, does Kamala Harris. She supports expanding the Affordable Care Act, but also a Medicare for All program that would eliminate premiums and co-pays and cover most procedures, and include dental, vision and hearing care for all Americans.
“There will eventually not be a need for private insurance,” Harris said during the AARP forum in Davenport.
But some Democrats are pushing back, going so far as to say Medicare for All is a losing general election issue.
Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, for example, said if the Democratic nominee supports Medicare for All, Republican President Donald Trump will win re-election.
“If we run on taking health insurance plans away from 150 million Americans we will lose,” Delaney said in a campaign video. “Health care is the number one issue for voters, and they won’t trust us that the new government health care will be as good as the health insurance they like. Donald Trump will be re-elected, and we’ll spend another four years wondering how we managed to lose again.
“Sen. Sanders is wrong on Medicare for All. It’s not good politics. But it’s also not good policy.”
Delaney’s plan, which he dubs BetterCare, would automatically enroll every American in a free, government-run health care program, but would allow them to opt out and provide a tax credit to be put toward private insurance.
Public option
Other candidates suggest a middle ground: adding government-funded and operated health insurance program, commonly called a public option, to the Affordable Care Act.
While proposals vary, a public option would simply compete with private insurance and the current ACA marketplace plans.
A public option is the centerpiece of former Vice President Joe Biden’s plan. Biden, who also opposes Medicare for All, has described his public option as similar to Medicare. But it would be optional: Individuals could keep their current insurance if they wish.
“I believe we have to protect and build on Obamacare. That’s why I proposed adding the public option to Obamacare as the best way to lower costs and cover everybody,” Biden said in a campaign video. “I understand the appeal of Medicare for All. But folks supporting it should be clear that it means getting rid of Obamacare. And I’m not for that. ... Starting over makes no sense to me at all.”
Biden issued a stark warning during the AARP forum in Des Moines. He suggested the addition of so many Americans to Medicare would fundamentally alter the system, and not for the better.
“Medicare goes away as you know it,” Biden said. “It’s gone.”
Other candidates, like Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, also favor a public option.
Klobuchar said a public option lets Americans who want to quit private insurance but also does not completely overhaul the health care system. She said she’s concerned about forcing millions of Americans off their health insurance plans.
Hickenlooper said if operated properly, a public option would give individuals another choice.
“It would be an evolution, not a revolution,” Hickenlooper said.
Some candidates are proposing incremental steps as a way to eventually get to Medicare for all — just not as quickly as Sanders.
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg proposes putting a program similar to Medicare on the ACA’s marketplace, an approach he calls “Medicare for all who want it.”
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said he supports Medicaid for All, but logistical and political reasons make it unlikely. He said it would be difficult, even if Democrats win back the White House and majorities in both halls of Congress, to immediately approve legislation enacting such “massive transition.”
But Booker supports “a robust public option.”
Sanders’ campaign pushes back at a public option, with his campaign manager calling such plans “a policy and moral failure.” The campaign claims a public option would be “destined to fail” because insurers would reject the sickest individuals, leaving the costliest patients to the government and making the public option too expensive.
“We cannot settle for a middle ground proposal that would leave in place the corporate greed that robs our health care system,” Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said in a statement.
The field
Democratic voters have an overwhelming number of candidates from which to choose. And while their health care policies vary, many sound similar.
Tolbert, the Kaiser Family Foundation health care expert, said voters who want to parse health care plans can do so by asking pointed questions.
“I think what may be helpful for voters in trying to get at the differences and nuances among the candidates and their proposals is to focus on the issue that they are facing,” Tolbert said. “The question should not be, ‘What are you doing about health care,’ but, ‘What are you doing about rising premiums? I can’t afford my premiums.’ Or, ‘What are you doing to address rising deductibles? People can’t afford to access the care they need.’”
Tolbert said voters could ask similar questions about access to doctors and continuity of care, and the impact candidates’ proposals would have on Medicare and Medicaid.
“Consumers can get maybe a better understanding of what a candidate’s plan looks like by asking these very targeted questions,” she said.
