WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department will seek national accreditation after a major reduction in its work force.
County Health Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said the department intends to apply in the coming weeks to the Public Health Accreditation Board, a process designed to ensure the agency is operating at the highest level.
The effort follows a restructuring which saw the health department’s staff nearly cut in half as several programs were handed off to other providers.
“We’ve gone through quite a bit of changes over the past two years,” said Egbuonye, who joined the department in August 2016. “Those changes were intentional but also very difficult. We’ve lost quite a number of staff.”
Her comments came Tuesday as the board of health presented its proposed $4.3 million funding request to the county Board of Supervisors for the coming fiscal year.
The health department’s staffing has dropped from 91 full-time equivalent employees in 2016 to just 51 full-time equivalent employees today.
The department’s home care aide program was subcontracted to the Visiting Nurses Association, which provides the services to seniors once handled by county workers.
The department also ended its school nursing contracts with Waterloo and Cedar Falls, handing off the work to Covenant Medical Center and UnityPoint Health.
Egbuonye said outsourcing services to other local providers allows the health department to focus more on planning and coordinating “foundational public health services,” including communicable disease control, chronic disease and injury prevention, environmental public health and access to clinical care.
“It’s not always the role of the health department,” she said. “Now we’re more intentional in saying: Who best within the community can do this?
“If I receive funds from the state (to provide a service), my number one question is: Is it the role of the health department or do we have other community health organizations that need these funds and do a great job at it?”
Supervisor Chris Schwartz applauded the health department for its work to become accredited. The process involves extensive training and documentation over the coming year.
Egbuonye said the department is also looking to rebrand itself and become a more visible force in the community, especially in public health education.
“I feel that the community really doesn’t know that the health department is here,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.