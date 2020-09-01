 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health board hosts mask mandate public hearing Wednesday
0 comments
breaking top story

Health board hosts mask mandate public hearing Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
081720jr-city-hall-masks

Sign on the door to Waterloo City Hall.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County’s Health Department is holding a public hearing on a proposed countywide mask mandate.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Schoitz Room at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Residents also can participate by Zoom.

The proposed county mandate would require people to wear face masks in public when they can’t maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Masks would be required in stores, schools and other public settings. They would also be  required on public transportation and ride sharing.

The mandate wouldn't include residences.

Other exemptions include traveling in a personal vehicle, eating or drinking at an establishment, during moderate or intense exercise and when obtaining services that require removal of a mask.

Children under age 2 are exempt, as are those with medical reasons.

Under the proposal, the first offense would be punishable by the minimum fine for a simple misdemeanor, $65, and subsequent violations would carry the maximum fine of a misdemeanor, $625.

To participate in the hearing by Zoom, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0rfuiqrj8pHdSQwwelT9eVnchaq5WHmc66

The Waterloo City Council passed a mask mandate in mid-August. Cedar Falls City Council may address the matter during a meeting Tuesday.

Coronavirus myths, WHO responds

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News