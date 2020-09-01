Health board hosts mask mandate public hearing Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County’s Health Department is holding a public hearing on a proposed countywide mask mandate.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Schoitz Room at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Residents also can participate by Zoom.

The proposed county mandate would require people to wear face masks in public when they can’t maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Masks would be required in stores, schools and other public settings. They would also be required on public transportation and ride sharing.

The mandate wouldn't include residences.

Other exemptions include traveling in a personal vehicle, eating or drinking at an establishment, during moderate or intense exercise and when obtaining services that require removal of a mask.

Children under age 2 are exempt, as are those with medical reasons.

Under the proposal, the first offense would be punishable by the minimum fine for a simple misdemeanor, $65, and subsequent violations would carry the maximum fine of a misdemeanor, $625.