DES MOINES -- A majority of Iowans oppose the U.S. House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. However, that’s not necessarily a vote of support for the president.
According to a Hawkeye Poll, 53 percent of Iowans oppose the House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry, while 45 percent support it. At the same time, 46 percent of the 1,288 registered voters sampled approve of the president’s performance, while 49 percent disapprove.
And nearly two-thirds of Iowans, including 43 percent of Republicans, would like to see a strong challenger to Trump emerge in the Republican caucuses.
Unsurprisingly, Democrats (91 percent support) and Republicans (93 percent oppose) were nearly unanimous in their views on the impeachment investigation.
University of Iowa students and faculty who conducted the poll from Oct. 28 to Nov. 10 completed their work just as the House Intelligence Committee began public hearings. However, Frederick Boehmke, professor of political science and faculty adviser for the poll, doubts the results would change significantly if the poll was done today.
“I wouldn’t expect there to be a lot because for most people, their opinions on this are well developed,” Boehmke said. “There is a very partisan narrative for both sides. Independents is where you could see some shift.”
In fact, he said, independents provided the decisive margin with 54 percent opposing and 42 percent supporting the investigation that could lead to the full House voting for articles of impeachment.
Opposition to the inquiry was strongest among men (60 percent) and rural voters (66 percent), while majorities of women (52 percent), suburban (52 percent) and urban (58 percent) voters support it.
Iowans opposed the impeachment inquiry despite a plurality of 47 percent reporting they think Trump was pursuing his personal interest in his dealings with Ukraine. Forty percent said he was pursuing the national interest.
You have free articles remaining.
The results broke down clearly along party lines, with 93 percent of Democrats responding that they thought he was acting in his own interest, compared with 45 percent of independents and 7 percent of Republicans. Women (54 percent) were more likely to believe that he acted out of self-interest more than men (40 percent), as were urban (60 percent) and suburban (53 percent) voters compared with rural voters (37 percent).
A year ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Trump’s approval rating in Iowa is at 46 percent, down from the 51 percent who voted for him in 2016. His disapproval rating is higher at 49 percent. Independents provide most of this gap with 44 percent approving and 47 percent disapproving.
Overall, 63 percent of Iowa registered voters said they want to see someone challenge Trump from within his own party.
A majority of Republicans, 53 percent, isn’t interested in a Trump challenger, but 43 percent were open to a challenger.
At least three Republicans have tested the waters, but none has mounted a significant campaign to win the GOP 2020 presidential nomination.
The poll found 78 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of independents would like to see a Trump challenger. Support was strongest among urban and suburban voters — 71 percent and 72 percent, respectively. Support dropped to 55 percent among rural voters. Majorities of men (60 percent) and women (66 percent) would like to see a challenger.
The Hawkeye Poll has a margin of error of 2.8 percent.
The full results of the poll can be found at clas.uiowa.edu/polisci/research/hawkeye-poll.
