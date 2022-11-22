 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Hart to hold State of the City address Dec. 1

  • 0
State of the City 1

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart delivers the 2021 State of the City address at the Waterloo Convention Center.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO – Mayor Quentin Hart will host the sixth annual State of the City adress on Dec. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Waterloo Convention Center.

A reception with city department information booths will happen before and after the program slated to start at 5:30 p.m. 

The first 200 guests will receive a gift.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scott County recount shows a new winner in Davenport House district

Scott County recount shows a new winner in Davenport House district

Democrat Craig Cooper is just six votes ahead of Republican Luana Stoltenberg for the House District 81 seat, which covers the northwest quadrant of Davenport, after an administrative recount concluded on Friday. The results are contrary to what was announced after election night.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran crackdown: Exiled Iranian boxer calls for new forms of protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News