Hart’s first bill in U.S. House would be to reform it

Hart’s reform plan is a result of one of the most common things Hart hears on the campaign trail: a desire for reform and change, said her campaign manager, Zach Meunier.

Hart, who has been endorsed by End Citizens United, a political action committee that takes its name from the Supreme Court decisions that loosened regulations on campaign spending for corporations and unions, wants to prohibit members of Congress from becoming lobbyists and ban owning individual stocks or serving on corporate boards that could lead to conflicts of interest.

Hart favors a “no budget, no pay” law to withhold congressional members’ pay until they pass a budget.

She also wants changes in redistricting to prevent gerrymandering, expand voting by mail and overturn the Citizen United decision through legislation.

“Politics should always be about putting people first, and that’s why I want the first bill I vote on to be tackling political corruption in Washington,” Hart said.

Although the candidates agree Washington corruption is a problem, the election will offer 2nd District voters a clear choice, Miller-Meeks said.

“Anyone who wants more dysfunction and corruption should vote for the people who want more power and money concentrated in Washington,” Miller-Meeks said. “Anyone who believes it’s time for a fresh, new approach and that (Iowans) make the best decisions about their lives ... should vote for me.”

