Hart endorsed for 4th term as mayor by The Collective PAC

WATERLOO — Not to be outdone by a recent endorsement of his rival, the current Waterloo mayor was endorsed Thursday by a national political action committee.

The Collective PAC, “the nation’s largest political action committee dedicated to increasing Black political engagement, representation and power across all levels of government,” announced Thursday it is endorsing a fourth term in office for Mayor Quentin Hart.

“Mayor Hart is committed to collaborating with residents and businesses to expand Waterloo’s economy through the completion of Highway 63. Additionally, he is an advocate for accessible broadband throughout the city,” the PAC’s founders, Quentin James and Stefanie Brown James, said in a release. “Mayor Hart is passionate about creating bridges across the city to unite residents and advance the community.”

“The Collective PAC is pleased to support Mayor Hart’s progressive legacy,” the founders added. “Under his leadership, Waterloo is prospering and progressing forward.”