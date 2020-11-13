Hart campaign to ask for 2nd District recount, pushing final call to December

Over the past two weeks, local elections officials have discovered errors in the reporting of 2nd District results in two precincts: one each in Jasper and Lucas counties. Officials have recounted the ballots in those two precincts by hand, and as an extra layer of caution, also recounted the entire county’s ballots by machine.

The recalculating of results from Jasper County swung the race’s leader multiple times. The Lucas County recount, which was completed Thursday, did not change either candidate’s vote totals.

The rest of the district’s 24 counties have completed their official counting of the ballots — also called a canvass. Counties will certify their results later this month, and the state is scheduled to officially certify statewide results on Nov. 30.

A statement from the Miller-Meeks campaign expressed confidence she will retain her advantage after all the votes are recounted.

“The recount of votes in all 24 counties … will ensure once again that every legal vote has been counted. That has been (state) Sen. Miller-Meeks’ expectation, desire and commitment throughout the campaign,” the campaign’s statement said. “We look forward to a speedy and efficient process to confirm that she is the winner of this race.”