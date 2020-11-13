Hart campaign to ask for 2nd District recount, pushing back final call

Editor's note: A story published Friday incorrectly stated the timeline for a recount in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District. The recount could be completed by late November, before the state officially certifies all election results on Nov. 30.

It could be after Thanksgiving before the winner of Iowa’s remarkably close 2nd Congressional District race will be known with certainty.

Democrat Rita Hart’s campaign said Thursday it plans to request a full recount of the results.

That means once the initial counting — and recounting, in some places — is completed, the nearly 400,000 ballots cast in the race will be counted again.

The recount could be finished in time for the state to officially certified all election results on November 30.

As of Thursday afternoon, the still-unofficial results showed Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leading Hart by a mere 47 votes out of 394,383 cast, a margin of just more than .01 percent.

Because of the race’s razor-thin margin, no media outlets have declared a winner.

On Thursday, both Miller-Meeks and Hart attended orientation for new members of Congress in Washington, D.C.