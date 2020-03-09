Harold Youngblut throws hat in senate race to unseat Democrat Eric Giddens

CEDAR FALLS — A Republican has officially filed papers to challenge the Democratic incumbent for Iowa Senate’s District 30.
Harold Youngblut, 62, a real estate developer from Hudson, filed nominating petitions to appear on the ballot on Monday for Senate District 30, which encompasses Cedar Falls, Hudson and the southwest portion of Waterloo, his campaign announced Thursday.
Youngblut announced he would run for the seat during the Black Hawk County Republican Lincoln Dinner in October.
“We must continue to fight for the rights of unborn children,” Youngblut said at that dinner. “Tonight I ask you to stand to with me — to talk to your neighbors, your friends, your families — and let’s turn District 30 red.”
No other Republicans have yet filed to run for the seat, though the filing deadline is Friday, March 13.
The seat is held by Democrat Eric Giddens, who won it in a special election in 2019. Giddens announced his bid for re-election this week.
“I am running for Iowa State Senate because — as a small business owner, farmer, and long-time girls basketball (coach) — I’ll bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Legislature,” Youngblut told The Courier on Friday.
If elected, Youngblut noted he wanted to “create common sense government that serves each community” in his district and “focus on ensuring good government.”
He said his big issues were “affordable, yet responsible” health care, “better educational opportunities” and lowering taxes.
“I’ll work relentlessly to grow our economy, provide greater educational opportunities for our students, protect families and bring back more local control,” he said.
Youngblut heads Deer Creek Development, which is redeveloping the Greenbelt Centre Business Park on and around the site of the former Waterloo Greyhound Park in Waterloo. He’s credited with helping mediate the deal, which allowed for the long-dilapidated dog track to finally be torn down.
He coached girls basketball at Waterloo East High School from 2010 through 2018, and before than coached the freshman/sophomore teams from 2003-2005 and for the now-defunct Northern University High School from 2001-2003. On his campaign website, Youngblut notes he continues to coach his granddaughter’s middle school team in Dysart.
“It’s been a wonderful experience working with our youth — coaching them and seeing them achieve goals,” Youngblut wrote on his website.
He also is known for losing his bid to prevent a Washburn wind farm from being built near his property, though he is appealing the matter. If it stands, it means that Washburn Wind Energy can go forward with plans to erect 35 large wind turbines in Eagle Township east of Hudson, near where Youngblut lives.