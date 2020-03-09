Harold Youngblut throws hat in senate race to unseat Democrat Eric Giddens

He said his big issues were “affordable, yet responsible” health care, “better educational opportunities” and lowering taxes.

“I’ll work relentlessly to grow our economy, provide greater educational opportunities for our students, protect families and bring back more local control,” he said.

Youngblut heads Deer Creek Development, which is redeveloping the Greenbelt Centre Business Park on and around the site of the former Waterloo Greyhound Park in Waterloo. He’s credited with helping mediate the deal, which allowed for the long-dilapidated dog track to finally be torn down.

He coached girls basketball at Waterloo East High School from 2010 through 2018, and before than coached the freshman/sophomore teams from 2003-2005 and for the now-defunct Northern University High School from 2001-2003. On his campaign website, Youngblut notes he continues to coach his granddaughter’s middle school team in Dysart.

“It’s been a wonderful experience working with our youth — coaching them and seeing them achieve goals,” Youngblut wrote on his website.