HAMPTON — Starting today, the six-person City Council in Hampton will be down a member.
Today, at-large member Russell Wood is taking over as mayor of the Franklin County seat with more than a year left on his current term.
But the absence won’t be for long.
The city of Hampton is already taking applications for an at-large appointment which would run through, at least, the November elections. (The term for City Council seats in Hampton is four years.)
According to Hampton City Manager Ron Dunt, the city is taking applications until noon on July 19. The plan then is to have workshop interviews with candidates on July 22 and make an appointment at regular city council session on July 25.
Dunt added that he thinks the open process will be productive and yield some interested candidates for the position.
While that is the most likely route, electors in Hampton would have the opportunity to file a petition asking that the vacancy be filled through special election.
Applications for the open seat can be obtained at the Hampton City Hall or printed from the announcement section of the city’s website. Completed forms need to be returned to City Hall.
