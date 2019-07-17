{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Hammond Avenue between East Ridgeway Avenue and Oleson Road is expected to be closed Thursday for a natural gas line repair.

MidAmerican Energy is expecting to close the road from 6:30 a.m.to midnight to complete the repair.

A signed detour will use East Ridgeway, Bethel Street and Oleson.

