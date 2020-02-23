Hame to serve as Main Street president

WATERLOO — Blake Hame has been elected to serve as the president of Main Street Waterloo this year.

The nonprofit downtown economic development organization has also named Andrew Robinson to serve as vice president and Craig Wells as treasurer. Jane Messingham is past president.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Other board members include Ed Ottesen, John Chiles, David Deeds, Liz O’Malley, Kim Huff, Mark Iehl, Bari Richter, Tony Stammler and Ivan Valtchev.

Main Street Waterloo works with more than 250 businesses in its designated downtown district to promote economic development through historic preservation. It is a volunteer-driven organization that began in 1996 through a partnership with the city and Iowa Economic Development Authority.