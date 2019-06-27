WATERLOO — The city could break ground on a new skateboard park three years after floods destroyed its first one.
Waterloo Leisure Services has secured a little more than $175,000 of the estimated $350,000 needed to build Riverside Skatepark near the Joe Straub Memorial Field at Park Road and Fairview Avenue.
“We’re over halfway there and we think the rest is doable,” Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said. “We’ve been telling people we would like to break ground in the late summer or early fall.”
The location is just east of the previous Exchange Park skatepark, which was destroyed when the Cedar River escaped its banks in September 2016. The plan puts the new park well above the flood plain overlooking the Waterloo Boat House.
The city received a $100,000 grant from the Otto Schoitz Foundation in May to join $75,000 in city bond funding earmarked for the project. City Council members this month approved an application for $150,000 from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association.
Additional help is expected from fundraising activities conducted by the nonprofit CedarLoo Skateboard Association, which is holding another benefit concert July 4.
Los Angeles-based Spohn Ranch completed a preliminary design with input from the local skating community, including a Jan. 29 public meeting at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex when temperatures dipped to 30 degrees below zero.
“It was the coldest night of the century and we had a great turnout,” Huting said. “We had a lot of diehards there.”
Among the diehards was Brian Helmrichs of the CedarLoo Skateboard Association, which originally formed to raise money to fix the original park.
“Everybody’s excited now,” Helmrichs said. “I think the skate community as a whole is impressed. These kids needed to know the city and community cares about them.”
Local skaters took to using the streets or traveling to parks in Evansdale, Cedar Falls and other communities while trying to get the new Waterloo park built.
“I feel like we’ve done a good job of pushing the city and making sure the skate community had a chance to continue existing and to grow while we were waiting,” Helmrichs said. “We’ve really built a community that is going to exist even after this park is built.
“The city has done the heavy lifting on this,” he said. “The mayor and Leisure Services have carried this to where it is … and a lot of us were really impressed that they cared enough to sit down and get our opinions.”
Along with the initial meeting, Spohn Ranch has maintained a project Facebook page to continue receiving input on the design.
Huting said the new Riverside Skatepark will welcome BMX bikes, unlike many similar parks. “It’s designed to be more inclusive in that it will accommodate sport wheelchairs and bikes.”
Meanwhile, the city is evaluating the possibility of installing more pickleball courts on the concrete pad where the original skatepark was located.
The CedarLoo Skateboard Association will be hosting Save the Skatepark 3 beginning at 3 p.m. July 4 to raise money for the new Riverside Skatepark. The event featuring multiple music artists, raffles, food and other activities will be held near the Cedar Falls Skatepark at Tropical Sno, 2600 Grove St.
Admission is $10 but free for those ages 12 and under.
