Gun violence task force, or focus group on the positives? Waterloo council debates

WATERLOO — The City Council debated whether a gun violence task force should instead be more of a focus group bringing together different community organizations to target specific areas and focus on progress instead.

Waterloo Ward 2 Councilor Jonathan Grieder informally introduced a resolution calling for the city to start a task force on gun violence in Waterloo during Monday’s council planning session.

The task force, as presented in Grieder’s resolution, would be made up of between 10 and 16 appointed community members and two council members acting as liaisons. It would be charged with coming up with a “series of policy recommendations ... to solve the short- and long-term causes of gun violence in our community” within nine months.

Grieder suggested the task force at a previous meeting. He said Monday he believed it is necessary in light of “an unfortunate death in our community this year” — the Jan. 8 homicide of Courtney Harris, 18, who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a liquor store.

Harris’ death was Waterloo’s first, and so far only, homicide of 2022.

“My call for this task force is not because I do not believe the Waterloo (Police Department) is up for the job,” he said, noting he hoped officers would be a part of the task force. “There is so much that goes on before a person ever pulls a trigger. ... The burden cannot fall solely to the police department to solve it after the gun has been fired.”

At-large Councilor Dave Boesen asked if the task force’s recommendations would involve things the city would need to fund. Grieder said it’s likely they would, but noted police, fire and emergency personnel responding to such incidents are also “expensive.”

“I think everything needs to be on the table,” Grieder said.

Grieder’s resolution came just as National Gun Violence Survivors Week was set to kick off the first week of February. At the same time Mayor Quentin Hart announced he had joined Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a national coalition of more than a thousand current and former mayors advocating for gun safety reforms.

President Joe Biden on Thursday also announced new plans to beef up efforts to curb illegal firearms trafficking, launch a National Ghost Gun Enforcement Initiative to train prosecutors in bringing cases against those who use guns without serial numbers, and prioritize federal prosecutions of those who sell guns unlawfully that are later used in violent crimes.

Other council members seemed to agree, at least in part, that Grieder’s effort was worthwhile.

Ward 1 Councilor John Chiles said he thought “task force maybe seems like an aggressive term” and suggested changing the name to a “focus group” that would bring together existing community organizations working on different violence-prevention efforts.

“Sweets work better than beatings,” Chiles said, adding he thought it could “make sure that we’re focusing on the positives and what these people can do, and what help did they have already.”

Ward 3 Councilor Nia Wilder said she and Ward 4 Councilor Jerome Amos had “a heavy load to take care of, with our wards being the primary of these issues,” and agreed with Chiles on a positive focus.

“If we can put them in a position to help us add on to the city and help us be better, I think that will bring some pretty good wins,” Wilder said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, so we’ve just got to get in there and get it done.”

Grieder noted he was “more than happy to take any and all edits that folks have,” so long as the group got going soon.

“Every day that we don’t have this as one of our focuses is another day where someone is going to get a phone call that they don’t want,” he said.

