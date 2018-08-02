WATERLOO — The owner of a Byron Avenue grocery is appealing the city’s decision to deny his liquor license.
Guddi Mart, located in the former Hy-Vee store at 306 Byron Ave., filed an appeal last week with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division seeking a license to sell liquor.
Waterloo City Council members voted 5-1 July 2 to approve a beer and wine license for the new business, which also carries groceries, but rejected a license to sell hard liquor.
While the store met the city’s zoning and other requirements to hold a liquor license, members of the West Central Neighborhood Association voiced concerns alcohol sales would turn the business into a nuisance.
The neighbors said patrons of the Byron Supermarket previously at that location broke into homes and assaulted residents to get money to buy booze. That store closed following a robbery in 2014.
Guddi Mart owner Mohsin Ansar initially said he would accept the council’s decision on the liquor license but later had a change of heart.
“It’s a good location and I want to make sure that the people that want us to carry liquor can get it,” Ansar said. “But it’s not a liquor store; it’s a grocery store.
“Other groceries stores, like Hy-Vee, carry alcohol,” he said. “We’re doing it on a smaller scale.”
Ansar also noticed the city is moving to create an alcohol zoning overlay district around his business. That district, if approved, would prevent his store from securing a liquor license in the future if it doesn’t get one now.
City Council members are expected to hold a hearing and vote on the overlay district Aug. 20.
City Attorney Dave Zellhoefer said he will prepare a defense on behalf of the city. The ABD typically holds telephone hearings before an administrative law judge at a date yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, Ansar said he believes his business has become an asset to the neighborhood.
Guddi Mart hosted a well-attended barbecue for the neighborhood Monday and has been a popular stop for kids looking to get snacks without having to ride bicycles onto busier streets.
Ansar said he recently helped police locate a missing child by allowing them to review footage of security cameras surrounding the store. The business has 25 cameras inside and out.
“As far as I’m concerned we’re running a good safe operation that’s good for the neighborhood,” he said.
