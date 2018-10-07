DES MOINES — For Kim Reynolds and Fred Hubbell, the upcoming Iowa gubernatorial debates will be their first such experience — and the stakes will be high.
Reynolds, the Republican governor since 2017, and Hubbell, the Democratic challenger, are scheduled to debate three times in the coming weeks. The first debate is Wednesday in Des Moines.
The debates provide Reynolds and Hubbell an avenue to make their cases to voters while challenging each other on issues driving their campaigns. The opportunity is crucial in a race that has been very close and could remain so until the Nov. 6 Election Day.
In a recent Iowa Poll published by the Des Moines Register, Hubbell was chosen by 43 percent of likely voters and Reynolds 41 percent. Nine percent said they are undecided.
That 2-point advantage for Hubbell is well within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.
“Generally I think debates don’t really move the needle too much, but in a really close race, and it looks like we have that in Iowa, even moving a couple of points in either direction can really matter,” said David Andersen, a political science professor at Iowa State University.
Campaign experts and former campaign staff members said it will be interesting to watch Reynolds and Hubbell, especially during the first debate, given their relative lack of experience on the debate stage.
Reynolds has not debated on such a stage before; there were no lieutenant governor debates in 2010 and 2014 when she was Terry Branstad’s running mate. Reynolds became governor in 2017 when Branstad became U.S. ambassador to China; it is her first time atop the ticket.
And Hubbell is a first-time candidate for public office. He participated in a series of Democratic primary debates, but the three general election debates will be different in tone, and Hubbell will be sharing the stage with one opponent instead of a handful.
“There is kind of a science behind debating,” Andersen said. “It can take a lot of preparation. Part of it is just being comfortable in the format. You are going to have a chance to answer a question that you can’t anticipate, and your opponent has a chance to hit you back with something they can prepare ahead of time. That’s very unnerving for a lot of people.”
The candidates likely will use the debates to stress their central campaign themes and try to sway the small percentage of undecided voters remain, experts said.
In traditional incumbent vs. challenger arguments, Reynolds has been making the case Iowa is headed in a positive direction — citing low unemployment, for example. Hubbell has said a new direction is needed, placing a focus on issues many patients are having with the private management of the state’s Medicaid system.
“It’s about staying on message. You walk into a debate saying this is what I want to talk about, and you make every effort to pivot back to that,” said Norm Sterzenbach, a veteran of multiple campaigns in Iowa. “The more you can stay on message, the more you are quote ‘winning.’”
In attempt to sway the remaining undecided voters, the candidates are likely to talk about issues voters say are most important to them, said Jimmy Centers, a veteran of multiple Republican campaigns in Iowa.
“I expect to hear both candidates talking about issues like health care, like education, like economic and pocketbook issues that all sort of rank in the top tier of issues, and describing how their polices are going to improve the lives of those undecided voters,” Centers said.
At the same time, because debates rarely change minds, one of the challenges is to simply avoid making a big mistake, experts and campaign veterans said.
Think, for example, of Rick Perry, who during a presidential debate forgot the third federal agency he planned to eliminate.
“My general philosophy, overall, about debates is to not make a mistake,” Sterzenbach said. “That’s typically how I advised candidates to go into these. Focus on your message and what you want to talk about first and foremost, defend yourself on issues you feel like you need to defend yourself on. But overall it’s not about trying to find a ‘gotcha’ moment or trying to win a debate. To me, it’s about not losing the debate.”
But candidates can’t stand on the debate stage for 60 minutes and say nothing of consequence. They must show a firm grasp of the issues and ideas for the state’s future, and that is magnified in a tight race, experts said.
“These candidates are going to look to separate themselves from their opponents and connect with their voters in a way that a television ad just can’t,” Centers said. “That might be telling a personal story, sharing why their policies are going to improve the lives of viewers and the voters, and potentially sharing, too, why the policies of their opponent will adversely impact Iowans.”
In other words, the candidates may go on the offensive with one another.
Reynolds and Republicans have criticized Hubbell for not publicly releasing more of his tax returns and for criticizing tax incentives for businesses after companies he led took advantage of the same credits.
Hubbell and Democrats have criticized Reynolds for the Medicaid issues and state budget cuts.
“The hard part is there’s not a big group of persuadable voters out there,” said Christopher Larimer, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa. “It’s a tight race. I think both sides are going to have to address the other side.”
“I’m also curious to see how they go after each other,” Andersen said. “It’s been a relatively nice campaign so far. I’m interested to see if it gets a little nasty.”
In addition to policy, the candidates likely will attempt to seem relatable to voters — especially the kind who may not yet have their minds made up — experts said.
“I think they both just need to come across as looking both competent and personable,” Andersen said. “When people watch these debates, they like to vote for a governor who’s a good person. So personality matters. But they also want to know (the candidates) know what they’re talking about.”
Porter out
One candidate for governor will be on the ballot but not at any of the three debates.
Jake Porter, the Libertarian candidate, was not invited to participate in the debates despite the party gaining official party status — and with it a spot on the ballot — after the 2016 elections.
Porter polled at 7 percent in the Iowa Poll.
Porter said he was told by the various debate hosts — Iowa TV stations and newspapers — that he did not meet fundraising and polling benchmarks established for candidates to participate in the debates.
Porter singled out KCCI-TV, host of the first debate, in an emailed statement to the bureau.
“I find it sad that KCCI treats (the 16 percent) of Iowa voters that are undecided or supporting me as well as the many voters willing to potentially change their vote with such blatant disrespect that they would exclude a candidate polling at 7 percent,” Porter said. “Without me in the debates, Iowa voters will not be able to hear many important topics being ignored, such as criminal justice reform.”
Porter has said he plans to attend each debate alongside supporters of his campaign.
