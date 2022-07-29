Grow Cedar Valley receives no money from county board

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors may have to go back to the drawing board to allocate funding to community services.

On Tuesday, the board had $100,000 to allocate to six services but ended up giving out $55,000 to five of them.

The Family and Children’s Council, Focus on Diabetes, Grow Cedar Valley, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Operation Threshold and the Riverview Center asked for a total of $211,500.

Grow Cedar Valley requested $50,000 but was allocated no money at the meeting.

This came after Supervisors Dan Trelka and Linda Laylin recused themselves from the vote. Trelka abstained because he said he is a member of the economic development organization and recently purchased a business that will be involved with Grow Cedar Valley. Laylin noted that she worked there for 25 years and has many good friends still employed by it.

The three remaining supervisors needed to be unanimous in their vote to approve any funding because, even with recusals, a majority of the board still needs to favor a proposal. Supervisor Chair Craig White motioned for $50,000 while Supervisor Chris Schwartz motioned for $15,000. Meanwhile, Supervisor Tom Little said he wasn’t in favor of any funding.

“I have concerns,” Little said. “The board passed proclamations and letters of support to the state and I noticed (Grow Cedar Valley) come out against what we were doing.”

Grow Cedar Valley’s CEO, Cary Darrah, said she wasn’t sure what Little was talking about. Little said he had nothing more to discuss.

White and Schwartz agreed on a $25,000 motion, but the vote was still 2-1 and it didn’t pass.

Darrah mentioned with the lesser funding the organization would reach out to Evansdale and La Porte City to work on Grow Cedar Valley’s businesses retention expansion program in suburban and rural areas.

“We’re disappointed,” Darrah said. “We still intend on working with the county however we can to meet the goals businesses in Black Hawk County need.”

Before 2013, the board had committees that would meet and come to it with recommendations. But after stopping the use of funds from the county’s Solid Waste Management Commission landfill revenue, the advisory committees were disbanded.

“It looks like we should go back to that committee we had before because everyone of these we could recuse ourselves because we have relationships with people,” White said. “I could recuse myself because I’ve been on Child and Family’s Council, I’ve been on Northeast Iowa Food Bank, so I’d have to excuse myself from them but I didn’t see a conflict.”

Schwartz said he would be open to a second round of applications in the year for the remaining $45,000.

Grow Cedar Valley wasn’t the only funding allocation vote some supervisors abstained from.

Trelka abstained from the vote on the Family & Children’s Council of Black Hawk County because he was asked to rejoin the board. The group asked for $10,000 and were allocated $5,000. Laylin said after talking to the organization, they asked for $10,000 to replace money lost from a large donor and to help with their “baby safety program.”

White and Schwartz recused themselves from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank vote. White said he used to sit on the board and Schwartz said he is a non-voting member of it.

The NEIFB asked for $50,000 and was awarded $20,000.

White and Schwartz also abstained from voting on Operation Threshold’s proposal.

The organization asked for $20,000 and was awarded $10,000. The board noted the program is looking at implementing a new service of water heater replacement and repair so people don’t get services turned off.

The other two organizations, Focus on Diabetes and the Riverview Center, didn’t have any supervisors recuse themselves.

Focus on Diabetes asked for $25,000 and was awarded $5,000. The group hosts an awareness event at the Waterloo Center for the Arts annually. Board members noted that the group is looking to expand to include prostate cancer screenings.

The Riverview Center asked for $56,500 to make up for a 22% decrease in state funds. The supervisors awarded them $15,000.