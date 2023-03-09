CEDAR FALLS — There was one instance during the Grow Cedar Valley Celebration on Tuesday night when the applause was profound and lasted more than 30 seconds inside the Bien VenU Event Center.

The ovation wasn’t for keynote speaker Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, or any of the eight award recipients.

Instead it came after a lengthy tribute put together by KWWL on the impact of Bette Wubbena, the longtime director of events and 32-year employee of the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber, and Grow Cedar Valley who passed away Dec. 11 at the age of 75.

She was on the minds of the more than 500 people who attended the event as her impact was mentioned on several occasions and through the recognition of the first-ever Bette Wubbena Partner Award recipient.

“She worked tirelessly behind the scenes, never seeking any publicity, not looking for any fanfare. If you needed something done, Bette Wubbena was always the go-to person to make that happen,” said Ron Steele, KWWL news anchor, in a video tribute.

The tributes came from several who knew her well, including GCV President and CEO Cary Darrah, who noted her institutional knowledge.

“She knew everything about our stakeholders, about our events, about the people in the community that helped us drive our mission. And we really depended on that knowledge and that context and that background as we went through planning our events and planning our calendars,” she said.

Wubbena’s son Mark described his mother as “liking to make everyone feel included and feel involved” and how that could be felt when going out for drinks, food and laughter after putting on an event.

“It was where we got to feel like a family, and that’s what mom wanted so much of for the Waterloo/Cedar Falls/Cedar Valley area, is just to feel connected and to work toward a common goal,” he said.

That feeling of inclusion and togetherness was demonstrated by 24/7 BLAC, the recipient of the Bette Wubbena Partner Award.

The award recognizes efforts to promote economic growth, employment, and quality of life as well as offering leadership. The award will be given each year to an education institution, nonprofit organization, service club or human service agency.

The 24/7 BLAC Leadership Advancement Consortium aims to increase personal and professional development, stimulating the creation of wealth and financial empowerment and building networks of influence with navigational support for Black professionals.

Kingsley Botchway, the organization’s treasurer, pointed out that a “staple” of Bette Wubbena was “bringing people together, community and being inclusive of everyone.”

“How do we ensure a community for all, and ensure that community is an imprint of what Bette was?” he asked those in attendance.

The Black leadership organization shouldn’t need to exist, Botchway said. The Cedar Valley needs to “walk the path” of sharing history, experiences, and moving forward together, he added. It must do more – beyond the usual Black History Month events and casual conversations about racism – to affect change.

“The time is now,” he said.

“Legacy” was a common word during the award recipient videos produced by students at the Waterloo Career Center.

There were seven other award recipients, including the Legacy Award for Jane Lindaman, the retired superintendent of Waterloo Community Schools.

According to presenters, she demonstrated continued leadership and contributions to the Cedar Valley in her work to develop the Waterloo Career Center and other initiatives as well as through philanthropy and volunteerism. Lindaman created “a positive environment for business expansion and community growth, and enhancing the quality of life for talent recruitment and retention.”

The other recipients were:

Cedar Valley Business Leader of the Year Award: Mark Kittrell, president of Eagle View Properties.

Cedar Valley Innovation Award: PicklePlay, an app helping players find local pickleball courts, clubs, events and players.

John Deere Treating Capital Well Award: Lost Island Themepark in Waterloo.

Cedar Valley Business of the Year Award – 1-50 full-time employees: AECOM, an engineering firm in Waterloo.

Cedar Valley Business of the Year Award – 51+ full-time employees: Fahr Beverage, a beer distributor in Waterloo.

Cedar Valley Economic Inclusion & Diversity Award: Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls for its Jamaican Intern Program.

These people and organizations have led people around the state to take notice of the Cedar Valley, Durham said during her remarks.

Kittrell and Kris Hansen, CEO of Western Home Communities, were early advocates of the work to advance the Cedar Valley, she said.

Durham pointed out how the IEDA was an early supporter of 24/7 BLAC and said she hopes to play pickleball in the future after learning about the app.

She touched on a Courier special section that detailed how early settlers of the Cedar Valley shared a “common commitment and determination to build their communities and their lives through hard work, education, and service as well as connecting with each other,” and how that vision continues today.

“This region has so much to offer from the Cedar Valley trails and parks, to the 3 Pints Farm, to the historic downtown district, the educational and cultural opportunities on the beautiful University of Northern Iowa campus, the museums, and festivals and fun, including Iowa’s newest theme park, Lost Island Adventure Park,” she said. “And I am a huge fan of your Habitat for Humanity’s Chapter here.”