WATERLOO -- The Grow Cedar Valley Air Service working group has joined the city of Waterloo, Cedar Falls and the Waterloo Airport Board to oppose a recommendation of the Federal Aviation Association to realign radar services from Waterloo Regional Airport (ALO) to Des Moines International Airport (DSM).
“The business community realizes that viable air service is critical to the economic health of a region. We’re impressing on our investors and the greater community the importance of their voice in this matter,” explained Grow Cedar Valley CEO, Cary Darrah.
The FAA recently invested $10 million to upgrade the tower radar equipment at the Waterloo Regional Airport and has been using the Waterloo Regional Airport for flight training and training for controllers.
The consolidation could lead to jobs being lost and many are concerned that this is the first step in the full closure of the entire FAA-owned Air Traffic Control Tower facility at Waterloo Regional Airport.
Public comment on this issue is accepted on the FAA website until May 3, 2019. Grow Cedar Valley encourages businesses and residents of the Cedar Valley to contact their legislators and the FAA via the website below:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.