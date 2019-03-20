WATERLOO — A group is hoping to erect a sculpture commemorating women’s voting rights on the Black Hawk County Courthouse lawn.
Representatives of the local 19th Amendment Centennial Committee asked the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to authorize the monument recognizing the amendment’s 100th anniversary.
“We’ve explored a number of potential locations in Waterloo and determined that the courthouse would be an ideal location for this particular sculpture,” said committee member Maureen White.
“A large number of people are in and out of the courthouse on a daily basis. The auditor and elections office are located here, which of course is an obvious link to the whole idea of voting.
“There’s a green space suitable for a large sculpture,” she added. “And with the redevelopment that is going on in the nearby neighborhoods, there likely will be an increase in foot traffic in addition to the cars going by the courthouse.”
The sculpture would be one of many projects and events taking place to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment, approved Aug. 20, 1920, which gave women the right to vote nationwide.
The Cedar Falls/Waterloo committee is hoping to raise $25,000 in donations to install a sculpture in each city. The Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, 304 Clay St., has already agreed to place one outside its Victorian house, White said.
“The sculptures would lead toward a more abstract representation of women rather than a realistic representation of a particular woman,” she said.
Artists will be solicited once the location commitments have been confirmed and a portion of the funding is in place. The committee hopes to dedicate the sculptures on Aug. 26, 2020, or Women’s Equality Day.
Black Hawk County would own, maintain and insure the 8- to 10-foot steel sculpture if the supervisors agree.
While some supervisors voiced strong support for the project, others brought up concerns about liability and setting a precedent for future requests. The county historically has been reluctant to allow monuments in or around the courthouse.
“We’ve had requests for memorial stones; we’ve had requests for plaques,” said Rory Geving, building maintenance superintendent. “Looking back at those, they’ve been pretty consistently not approved.”
But supervisors Chris Schwartz and Linda Laylin both said they were excited to support this project.
“I think it’s a really fantastic idea,” Schwartz said. “I’m a big fan of public art and a huge fan of voting rights.
“Maybe this sets a new precedent, but the 19th Amendment was a new precedent too,” he added. “I think it’s worth honoring that here at the courthouse.”
Supervisor Tom Little tempered his enthusiasm.
“I think it’s a great idea, but we’ve turned down quite a bit,” Little said. “This is probably going to open the door. It just determines how many plaques and statues you want in the courthouse.”
Board members were planning to check with the county’s insurance carrier about the statue and were expected to vote on the project next week.
