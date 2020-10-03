Group seeks to block Black Hawk, Scott counties from using election grants

WATERLOO – Three voters are asking the court to prohibit Black Hawk and Scott counties from using half a million dollars in grants from an election assistance group.

An action filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids alleges the two counties acted without legal authority in obtaining COVID-19 Response Grants from Chicago-based non-profit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Black Hawk allegedly is in line to receive $267,500 from the group, and Scott County is getting a $286,870, according to the suit.

Plaintiffs include the Iowa Voter Alliance and voters Todd Obadal of Black Hawk County and Michael C. Angelos and Diane L. Holst of Scott County. They are represented by attorney Vincent Fahnlander, counsel for the Thomas More Society’s Amistad Project.

The conservative Thomas More Society is also based in Chicago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suit alleges CTCL, whose leadership includes people who served on Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns and with other progressive groups, targets urban areas to mobilize progressive voters.

Obadal opposes the election of progressive candidates, according to the lawsuit.