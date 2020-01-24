Group seeks funds to improve Waterloo air service

WATERLOO — A group working to improve commercial air service at the Waterloo Regional Airport is asking local governments for a financial commitment to secure additional flights.

Members of the Grow Cedar Valley Air Service Working Group asked the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors this week to commit $125,000 in two consecutive years to provide part of a minimum revenue guarantee for airlines willing to provide the extra service.

The volunteer group also plans to ask for taxpayer support from the cities of Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Waverly, among others, to fund what is expected to be more than $750,000 a year needed to get at least a third daily flight.

American Airlines currently provides two daily flights between Waterloo and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

David Deeds, a member of the Grow Cedar Valley committee, said a financial guarantee appears to be necessary to get American to provide a third daily flight, possibly to its Dallas hub, or entice a second air carrier to Waterloo.

“We are competing with these other communities of similar sizes,” he said. “If we’re not out there, if we’re not present, if we’re not able to offer incentives we’re going to lose those competitions.”