Group of retired Waterloo officers to support pro-police mayoral, City Council candidates

Pro-police candidates for Waterloo mayor and City Council could get funding and campaign support from a new political action committee, according to a news release.
The new PAC, called Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, is made up of retired Waterloo police officers. Its creation was formed after the current city administration showed support for replacing the current Waterloo police logo, according to the release. The logo, a red griffin adopted in 1964, was criticized by some for resembling the Ku Klux Klan dragon.
The group's news release said current city officials "are deeply out of touch with the majority of their constituents" in supporting logo replacement. Retired officer Lynn Moller, chair of the new PAC, said officials are "caving to pressure from a small group of individuals despite overwhelming opposition from citizens." He said there is "expert analysis showing the griffin has no link to historic racial symbols."
The rebranding committee for the new police logo was created unanimously by the City Council in August 2020. Its 12 voting and four nonvoting members started meeting in October. The group narrowed more than 100 public design submissions before deciding on its final recommendations in April.
"This expensive and unnecessary attack by the mayor and city council has left many people scratching their heads," Moller said in the news release. "To us, the only thing that needs rebranding is our local government."
Up for possible re-election in November is Mayor Quentin Hart and council members Pat Morrissey, Margaret Klein and Ray Feuss. Councilwoman Sharon Juon recently announced she will not be seeking another term, leaving her at-large seat open to new candidates.
"Running for office takes money and support," Moller said in the news release. “We hope that our group forming will encourage like-minded people to put their names forward for local office.”
The public will soon be able to donate to the PAC, Moller said. There will be a bank account opened at Veridian Credit Union.
A separate group that includes retired officers, the Waterloo Police Protective Association, recently offered its own logo design recommendation. That design will be considered Monday for adoption by Waterloo City Council.