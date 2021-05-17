Group of retired Waterloo officers to support pro-police mayoral, City Council candidates

"This expensive and unnecessary attack by the mayor and city council has left many people scratching their heads," Moller said in the news release. "To us, the only thing that needs rebranding is our local government."

Up for possible re-election in November is Mayor Quentin Hart and council members Pat Morrissey, Margaret Klein and Ray Feuss. Councilwoman Sharon Juon recently announced she will not be seeking another term, leaving her at-large seat open to new candidates.

"Running for office takes money and support," Moller said in the news release. “We hope that our group forming will encourage like-minded people to put their names forward for local office.”

The public will soon be able to donate to the PAC, Moller said. There will be a bank account opened at Veridian Credit Union.