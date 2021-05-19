Group denies aiding passage of new elections law, despite leader’s previous claim

DES MOINES — An attorney for the conservative advocacy organization whose leader claimed heavy involvement in the writing of Iowa’s new elections law has now told state regulators the group did not work with state lawmakers in crafting the legislation.

Heritage Action on Tuesday responded to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, which had requested more information on the group’s lobbying of Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Christopher Byrnes, Heritage Action’s chief legal counsel, wrote to the state board that the group’s staff has had “no communications with any members of the Iowa Legislature relating to legislation over this past year.”

That response to state regulators stands in contrast to previous comments made by Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action and a former official in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Iowa is the first state that we got to work in, and we did it quickly and we did it quietly,” Anderson said in a leaked video published by the progressive investigative news site Mother Jones. “We worked quietly with the Iowa state Legislature. We got the best practices to them. We helped draft the bills. … And we were able to get three provisions in the larger election integrity bill that were directly written by the Heritage recommendation.”