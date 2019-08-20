{{featured_button_text}}
Jonathan Grieder

Grieder

WATERLOO — A progressive political action committee has endorsed Jonathan Grieder in his bid for the Ward 2 Waterloo City Council race.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Democracy For America, a national grassroots organization headquartered in Burlington, Vt., is supporting Grieder in his campaign for the Nov. 5 municipal election.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments