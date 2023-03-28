WATERLOO -- Ward 2 Waterloo City Councilmember Jonathan Grieder will host a constituents meeting with Police Chief Joe Leibold from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Meeting Room A at the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.

Grieder and Leibold will be joined by Ward 2 neighborhood patrol officers to discuss their work and answer any questions.

Anybody is welcome to attend to ask questions, voice concerns, and learn more about anything else related to the city of Waterloo.

