Grieder to host constituent meeting

050120ap-jonathan-grieder

Jonathan Grieder 

 FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — Waterloo Ward 2 City Councilor Jonathan Grieder will be hosting a constituent meeting on Thursday. The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A at the Waterloo Public Library. All constituents and citizens are welcome to ask questions, voice concerns and learn more about the work of the city.

