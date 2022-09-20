WATERLOO — Waterloo Ward 2 City Councilor Jonathan Grieder will be hosting a constituent meeting on Thursday. The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A at the Waterloo Public Library. All constituents and citizens are welcome to ask questions, voice concerns and learn more about the work of the city.
Grieder to host constituent meeting
- COURIER STAFF
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
City Council meets Monday to consider the application for federal funds made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The deal for 1.63 acres, including the clubhouse at 705 Eighth St. S.W., was approved in a 6-0 vote.
Most of the concern for those in opposition hinged on the city having to pay $1.22 million, which is half of the matching funds for the $12.2 million project.
After six years of work, the City Council on Monday amended its code of ethics.
Staffers from the city’s Community Development Department said last week a developmental procedures agreement is still being ironed out for the property next to Walgreen’s.
The council meets Monday at 5:50 p.m. as the community development committee in the Community Center, 528 Main St.
The supervisors approved 12 county projects to be paid for with ARPA funds on Tuesday.
The city will move forward and use $20 million in general obligation bonds for a fiber network.
On Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers, the councilors will be discussing an overhaul and update to the council’s code of ethics.
Hudson needed at least 60% of voters to approve a $11.65 million bond issue to begin construction projects at the high school. The count at the end of the night was 60.47%.