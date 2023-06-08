WATERLOO — After four years of sitting in the Ward 2 City Council seat, Jonathan Grieder is running for an at-large position.

He announced his campaign to a group of supporters at SingleSpeed Brewery on Tuesday evening.

“We need solid leadership that’s consistently going to represent all of Waterloo at the at-large seat,” he said. “So that’s why I’m running.”

The at-large seat that is up for grabs is currently held by Dave Boesen. The other at-large position is filled by Rob Nichols, whose term ends in December 2025.

Greider expressed pride in the work he’s done during his first term. He listed some of his accomplishments as making diaper changing stations required in new or renovated businesses; reforms with the Waterloo Police Department, such as improving morale and staffing levels; helping fire stations to not be “browned out”; crafting an ordinance to make Waterloo a carbon-free community; leading an ordinance to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth; and helping create a task force to reduce gun violence in the city.

If elected, he wants to continue working on these issues but laid out some new areas of interest, as well. One of those included equitably investing in all neighborhoods in the city. He said in the past, Waterloo has been divided in more ways than one.

“Certain decisions made decades ago still filter down to the quality of life and job opportunities and educational attainment of too many of our residents in Waterloo,” he said. “We need to do something about that because no matter where you live, you should absolutely be able to seize every opportunity that’s available.”

He also aims to work on ensuring there are affordable homes in the community and creating interest in young people staying or moving to the city, noting the population drop recorded in the 2020 Census.

He said that young people, such as Millenials and Gen-Z age groups, want to come to Waterloo but better opportunities in other cities pull them elsewhere. He wants to figure out the answer on how to encourage those people to come back and stay.

“These folks … are looking for different things than a white picket fence in the suburbs,” he said. “They’re looking for affordable housing near things that are attractions to them.”

More additions have been added to the city, he said, such as the new Arena Football League team, the Lost Island Themepark, and potential changes to public transportation routes.

As for his current place on the council, he believes that residents know where he stands on issues.

“I think I bring a drive,” he said. “There are challenges that face our city and I have gone and looked at these issues, done my research and … it’s been a team effort. When I see something that is challenging folks in Waterloo, I put in 110% everyday.”

Grieder, 33, has lived in Waterloo since 2017. He teaches social studies at West High School and has a wife and two daughters.

The election takes place on Nov. 7. The other council spot on the ballot besides Ward 2 and one at-large seat is Ward 5, currently represented by Belinda Creighton-Smith. Mayor Quentin Hart’s fourth term also ends this year. No other re-election campaigns have been announced.

The 2024 presidential field, in the order they've announced Donald Trump, Republican Nikki Haley, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican Marianne Williamson, Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Democrat Larry Elder, Republican President Joe Biden, Democrat Asa Hutchinson, Republican Tim Scott, Republican Ron DeSantis, Republican Mike Pence, Republican Chris Christie, Republican Doug Burgum, Republican